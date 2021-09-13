Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/three-people-injured-in-plane-accident-in-irkutsk-region-in-severe-condition---source-1089019209.html
Three People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
Three People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
IRKUTSK (Sputnik) - Three of the 12 people injured when an L-410 plane made an emergency landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region on Sunday are currently in... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T02:06+0000
2021-09-13T02:05+0000
irkutsk
russia
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102490/54/1024905461_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cba1135cd4b3dbece5c72f20751abb5.jpg
The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died, while 12 others were injured.More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the Russian emergencies ministry. The rescue work has been completed and all the people who were trapped inside the plane have been taken out.Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (two crew members and two passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane.The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
irkutsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102490/54/1024905461_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0878b4c12d62ac0478cfdda52686a549.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
irkutsk, russia, plane crash

Three People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source

02:06 GMT 13.09.2021
© Sputnik / Yuriy Lashov / Go to the photo bankAmbulance vehicles
Ambulance vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Sputnik / Yuriy Lashov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
IRKUTSK (Sputnik) - Three of the 12 people injured when an L-410 plane made an emergency landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region on Sunday are currently in intensive care, a regional government source told Sputnik.
The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died, while 12 others were injured.
"There are 11 people at the hospital: three in severe condition, in intensive care, three have mild injuries and the rest are moderate. One went home," the government source told Sputnik.
More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the Russian emergencies ministry. The rescue work has been completed and all the people who were trapped inside the plane have been taken out.
Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (two crew members and two passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane.
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:41 GMT'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
01:24 GMTStabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
01:12 GMT'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
00:55 GMTTrump: Afghan Exit Paves Way for China, Russia to Reverse-Engineer Abandoned US Military Equipment
YesterdayVideos: IDF Confirms Multiple Hamas Targets Struck Across Gaza Strip After Iron Dome Interception
YesterdayRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
YesterdayLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
YesterdayNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
YesterdayCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
YesterdayMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
Yesterday'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
YesterdayClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
YesterdayVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
YesterdayRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
YesterdayCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says
YesterdayTrump's 2024 Return Favoured by Slim Majority of Republicans, Poll Finds
YesterdayFour Dead After Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia
YesterdayFrench Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video