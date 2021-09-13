Taliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
09:08 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 13.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign MinistryIn this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad
The Taliban* last week slammed the US after the Pentagon said that members of the terrorist outfit Haqqani Network, including Afghanistan’s new interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, were still on a Washington hit list. A United Nations (UN) report has expressed fears over the Haqqani Network’s links to terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda* and Daesh*.
The Taliban on Monday released a video that the Islamist group claimed was of its co-founder and deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as it rejected speculations that he had been killed recently.
One of the Taliban’s officials claimed that the video was taken in Kandahar.
Latest video of his excellency Mullah Baradar Akhund from Kandahar. https://t.co/CsyxD7pHqZ— Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700) September 13, 2021
The Taliban's spokesperson also took to Twitter to reject "baseless speculation" about Baradar's death.
هغه آوازې چې د محترم ملا برادر آخند په اړه— Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) September 13, 2021
په ځينو رسنيو کې کېږي چې ګواکی څه مشکل پېښ شوی هېڅ حقيقت نه لري. دا ددښمن پوچ تبليغات دي.
شايعاتيکه در مورد محترم ملا برادر آخند در بعض رسانه ها پخش ميشود که کدام مشکل رخ داده هیچ حقيقت ندارد. اين همه تبليغات بى اساس دشمن است.
The video was released a day after Afghan media reported that Baradar was alive, as it cited a statement signed by Baradar and released to a Kabul-based media organisation.
ملا عبدالغنی برادر نے تحریری بیان کے ذریعے صدارتی محل میں کسی قسم کے تصادم یا ان کے جاں بحق ہونے کی افواہوں کو مسترد کر دیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/dketQdMAmB— افغان اردو (@AfghanUrdu) September 12, 2021
Meanwhile, a Taliban official has also claimed that Baradar is alive.
“Rumours of his death are being spread by propagandists who don’t want the Islamic Emirate to succeed,” said a spokesperson for the Commission of Indigent, Orphans and Disabled.
The Taliban official, however, refused to confirm if the signature at the end of the letter was indeed that of Baradar. He also said that the letter was written by Baradar's aide.
The claims of Baradar’s death have been fuelled in the wake of the visit of Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to Kabul on 4 September.
According to a report in Panjshir Observer, Baradar sustained wounds during a violent confrontation with members of the Haqqani Network in Kabul on 3 September.
Members of the Haqqani Network, designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) by the US, have been nominated for key roles in the new cabinet unveiled last week. The newly-appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the Haqqani Network, has a $10 million bounty on his head.
In a leaked audio that surfaced over the weekend, a voice believed to be that of Taliban’s new deputy defence minister Mullah Fazel is heard complaining that a ‘Punjabi’ kept the Taliban from forming an “inclusive government”, as per Indian website CNN-News18.
The ‘Punjabi’ reference is believed to be an allusion to the Pakistani spy chief who was in Kabul earlier.
In the clipping, Fazel also laments the fact that Hameed lobbied for members of the Haqqani Network to be included in the new cabinet, announced after the Pakistani spy chief concluded his Afghanistan visit.
Before Hameed’s Kabul trip, Baradar was widely tipped to be the next Prime Minister of the Taliban cabinet, as per Taliban officials cited by western media organisations such as New York Times and Reuters.
Mullah Hasan Akhund, a lesser-known leader, has been named as Afghanistan’s new Prime Minister in the cabinet announced by the Taliban.
Baradar has been identified as a “moderate” within the Taliban leadership and led the group’s negotiations with the US during the ‘Doha Deal’ of February 2020. The Haqqani Network, on the other hand, were said to be against negotiating with the US, as per a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report released in June this year.
*The Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.