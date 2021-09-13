Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/taliban-rejects-speculations-its-deputy-pm-mullah-baradar-died-releases-video-1089024634.html
Taliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video
Taliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video
The Taliban* last week slammed the US after the Pentagon said that members of the terrorist outfit Haqqani Network, including Afghanistan’s new interior... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T09:08+0000
2021-09-13T09:10+0000
afghanistan
mullah abdul ghani baradar
si weijiang
afghanistan
haqqani
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083645459_0:438:2048:1590_1920x0_80_0_0_81634e32ffa4bb61d46a0d2f2d9add62.jpg
The Taliban on Monday released a video that the Islamist group claimed was of its co-founder and deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as it rejected speculations that he had been killed recently.One of the Taliban’s officials claimed that the video was taken in Kandahar.The Taliban's spokesperson also took to Twitter to reject "baseless speculation" about Baradar's death.The video was released a day after Afghan media reported that Baradar was alive, as it cited a statement signed by Baradar and released to a Kabul-based media organisation.Meanwhile, a Taliban official has also claimed that Baradar is alive.The Taliban official, however, refused to confirm if the signature at the end of the letter was indeed that of Baradar. He also said that the letter was written by Baradar's aide.The claims of Baradar’s death have been fuelled in the wake of the visit of Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to Kabul on 4 September.According to a report in Panjshir Observer, Baradar sustained wounds during a violent confrontation with members of the Haqqani Network in Kabul on 3 September.Members of the Haqqani Network, designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) by the US, have been nominated for key roles in the new cabinet unveiled last week. The newly-appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the Haqqani Network, has a $10 million bounty on his head.In a leaked audio that surfaced over the weekend, a voice believed to be that of Taliban’s new deputy defence minister Mullah Fazel is heard complaining that a ‘Punjabi’ kept the Taliban from forming an “inclusive government”, as per Indian website CNN-News18.The ‘Punjabi’ reference is believed to be an allusion to the Pakistani spy chief who was in Kabul earlier.In the clipping, Fazel also laments the fact that Hameed lobbied for members of the Haqqani Network to be included in the new cabinet, announced after the Pakistani spy chief concluded his Afghanistan visit.Before Hameed’s Kabul trip, Baradar was widely tipped to be the next Prime Minister of the Taliban cabinet, as per Taliban officials cited by western media organisations such as New York Times and Reuters.Mullah Hasan Akhund, a lesser-known leader, has been named as Afghanistan’s new Prime Minister in the cabinet announced by the Taliban.Baradar has been identified as a “moderate” within the Taliban leadership and led the group’s negotiations with the US during the ‘Doha Deal’ of February 2020. The Haqqani Network, on the other hand, were said to be against negotiating with the US, as per a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report released in June this year.*The Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/pakistans-spy-chief-visits-kabul-amid-claims-of-factionalism-in-taliban-over-formation-of-new-govt-1083795587.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/pentagon-admits-co-mingling-of-taliban-haqqani-backtracks-on-separate-entities-valuation-1083744270.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083645459_0:246:2048:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e491d67b35bdba8842d8d69e37e8d53c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mullah abdul ghani baradar, si weijiang, afghanistan, haqqani, pakistan

Taliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video

09:08 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 13.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign MinistryIn this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad
In this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Taliban* last week slammed the US after the Pentagon said that members of the terrorist outfit Haqqani Network, including Afghanistan’s new interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, were still on a Washington hit list. A United Nations (UN) report has expressed fears over the Haqqani Network’s links to terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda* and Daesh*.
The Taliban on Monday released a video that the Islamist group claimed was of its co-founder and deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, as it rejected speculations that he had been killed recently.
One of the Taliban’s officials claimed that the video was taken in Kandahar.
The Taliban's spokesperson also took to Twitter to reject "baseless speculation" about Baradar's death.
The video was released a day after Afghan media reported that Baradar was alive, as it cited a statement signed by Baradar and released to a Kabul-based media organisation.
Meanwhile, a Taliban official has also claimed that Baradar is alive.

“Rumours of his death are being spread by propagandists who don’t want the Islamic Emirate to succeed,” said a spokesperson for the Commission of Indigent, Orphans and Disabled.

The Taliban official, however, refused to confirm if the signature at the end of the letter was indeed that of Baradar. He also said that the letter was written by Baradar's aide.
The claims of Baradar’s death have been fuelled in the wake of the visit of Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to Kabul on 4 September.
In this 16 August 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
Pakistan's Spy Chief Visits Kabul Amid Claims of Factionalism in Taliban Over Formation of New Gov't
4 September, 12:19 GMT
According to a report in Panjshir Observer, Baradar sustained wounds during a violent confrontation with members of the Haqqani Network in Kabul on 3 September.
Members of the Haqqani Network, designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) by the US, have been nominated for key roles in the new cabinet unveiled last week. The newly-appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the Haqqani Network, has a $10 million bounty on his head.
In a leaked audio that surfaced over the weekend, a voice believed to be that of Taliban’s new deputy defence minister Mullah Fazel is heard complaining that a ‘Punjabi’ kept the Taliban from forming an “inclusive government”, as per Indian website CNN-News18.
The ‘Punjabi’ reference is believed to be an allusion to the Pakistani spy chief who was in Kabul earlier.
In the clipping, Fazel also laments the fact that Hameed lobbied for members of the Haqqani Network to be included in the new cabinet, announced after the Pakistani spy chief concluded his Afghanistan visit.
Before Hameed’s Kabul trip, Baradar was widely tipped to be the next Prime Minister of the Taliban cabinet, as per Taliban officials cited by western media organisations such as New York Times and Reuters.
Taliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Pentagon Admits 'Co-Mingling' of Taliban, Haqqani, Backtracks on 'Separate Entities' Valuation
29 August, 08:15 GMT
Mullah Hasan Akhund, a lesser-known leader, has been named as Afghanistan’s new Prime Minister in the cabinet announced by the Taliban.
Baradar has been identified as a “moderate” within the Taliban leadership and led the group’s negotiations with the US during the ‘Doha Deal’ of February 2020. The Haqqani Network, on the other hand, were said to be against negotiating with the US, as per a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report released in June this year.
*The Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:14 GMTNicaraguan Opposition Activist Severely Injured in Shooting Attack in Costa Rica, Reports Say
10:14 GMTNorth Korea Insists US ‘Be Brought to Justice’ for ‘Atrocities’ in Afghanistan
09:47 GMTLegends Hail Daniil Medvedev as Russian Star Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Slam Dream at US Open
09:44 GMTTaliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum
09:42 GMTSeveral People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video
09:39 GMTGas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $730 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
09:33 GMTDjokovic Would Have to Pay Fine for 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour During the US Open - Report
09:08 GMTTaliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video
08:57 GMT'Permanent Sabotage Plan': Venezuelan Cabinet Minister Blames Power Outages on 'Terrorist Attack'
08:44 GMTAppeals Made to Public As Brit Actress Who Starred in 'Doctor Who' Missing in California
08:08 GMTPalestinian Prisoners to Start Hunger Strike, Warn Failure to Meet Demands Will Lead to 'Escalation'
08:06 GMTNHS Rolls Out ‘Game Changer’ Pilot Blood Test For Detecting Over 50 Types of Cancer
08:04 GMTOne Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say
07:45 GMTSwedish Opposition Calls for Terror Laws Against Gang Crime After Bloodiest Summer in Modern History
07:37 GMTNo Emmy For the Sussexes: Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview Loses Award to Cooking Show
07:14 GMTFrom Stratospheric Drones to an Underwater Flagship: UK Navy Unveils Futuristic Autonomous Fleet
06:50 GMTTwo Astronauts Return to ISS After 7-Hour Spacewalk, NASA Says
06:47 GMTProtesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment, Reports Say
06:47 GMTUttar Pradesh State Chief Accused of Saying 'Muslims Ate All Rations Meant for Hindus'
06:43 GMTRed Cross Head Calls for Engaging With Taliban to Avoid Further Degradation in Afghanistan