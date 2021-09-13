Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/north-koreas-missile-test-launch-leaves-japans-territorial-waters-unaffected-reports-say-1089020320.html
North Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say
North Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The new long-range missile that was test-fired by North Korea over the weekend did not reach Japan’s airspace or territorial waters and did... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T04:33+0000
2021-09-13T05:01+0000
dprk
japan
missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_5056ec090cde089de4c2bbd830a9824f.jpg
In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting the targets.NHK said citing military sources on Monday that with such a range, the new type of missile appears to be capable of reaching Tokyo.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday that the Japanese government is concerned about the new test launch, since, if the 1,500-kilometer range is proved to be correct, it poses a threat to regional security and global stability.Kato said that Japan is closely cooperating with the US and South Korea on the issue of North Korean military activity.Earlier, the Pentagon said that it was aware of reports on North Korea’s cruise missile test launches and warned that such activity is a threat to Pyongyang's neighbours and the international community.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said as cited by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Monday that an in-depth analysis of the test-launches was underway in close cooperation with US intelligence authorities.North Korea test-fired the new missiles on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA, which said that the test-firing was successful and was the result of two years of preparatory work and research. The weekend tests of the long-range cruise missiles were overseen by senior North Korean officials.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_370:0:3101:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d886a80a3eba0025f45eaa3ee289c734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, japan, missiles

North Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say

04:33 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 13.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020
A missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The new long-range missile that was test-fired by North Korea over the weekend did not reach Japan’s airspace or territorial waters and did not enter its exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reports citing government sources.
In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting the targets.
NHK said citing military sources on Monday that with such a range, the new type of missile appears to be capable of reaching Tokyo.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday that the Japanese government is concerned about the new test launch, since, if the 1,500-kilometer range is proved to be correct, it poses a threat to regional security and global stability.
Kato said that Japan is closely cooperating with the US and South Korea on the issue of North Korean military activity.
Earlier, the Pentagon said that it was aware of reports on North Korea’s cruise missile test launches and warned that such activity is a threat to Pyongyang's neighbours and the international community.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said as cited by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Monday that an in-depth analysis of the test-launches was underway in close cooperation with US intelligence authorities.
North Korea test-fired the new missiles on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA, which said that the test-firing was successful and was the result of two years of preparatory work and research. The weekend tests of the long-range cruise missiles were overseen by senior North Korean officials.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTEMSC: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Salta, Argentina
05:30 GMTUS Court to Conduct Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sex Assault Claim Amid Legal Wrangling
04:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say
04:30 GMTWhere Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
04:24 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
03:58 GMTBiden, Johnson to Reportedly Hold Talks Alongside UN General Assembly Amid Tense Ties
03:48 GMTAfghan Pilots Who Fled to Uzbekistan Reportedly Transferred to US Base in UAE
03:44 GMTColombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
02:41 GMT'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
01:24 GMTStabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
01:12 GMT'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
00:55 GMTTrump: Afghan Exit Paves Way for China, Russia to Reverse-Engineer Abandoned US Military Equipment
YesterdayVideos: IDF Confirms Multiple Hamas Targets Struck Across Gaza Strip After Iron Dome Interception
YesterdayRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
YesterdayLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
YesterdayNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
YesterdayCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
YesterdayMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'