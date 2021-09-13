IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Holds Press Conference After Board of Governors Meeting

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi is holding a press conference following the agency’s Board of Governors meeting.During the Board of Governors meeting, the IAEA’s board is expected to discuss issues such as nuclear and radiation safety and security, and the verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the country’s nuclear programme.At the end of February 2021, Iran restricted IAEA inspectors' access to nuclear facilities that they had inspected under the JCPOA. Then, on 21 February, the parties entered into a three-month agreement to continue some of the inspections. In May, these agreements were extended for another month.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On 12 September, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation chief Mohammad Eslami. According to a joint statement, the sides affirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and expressed a willingness to maintain it.
