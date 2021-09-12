Rolling Stones Tour Manager Dies in Accident While Digging a Grave For His Dog

Mick Brigden, 73, a tour manager for The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Joe Satriani, and others, died on 7 September while digging a grave for his dying 14-year-old dog on his country property in Santa Rosa, California. According to his wife Julia, as quoted by TMZ, Mick was digging the grave when suddenly something happened and the hole collapsed in on him. A neighbour saw the accident and called 911. Paramedics arrived and Mick was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Guitarist Joe Satriani later took to Twitter to express his condolences over the death of Mick Brigden.Mick Brigden began his career as a concert promoter and worked with Van Morrison, Joe Satriani, Humble Pie, Carlos Santana, and The Rolling Stones. For the legendary band, the recent month has turned out to be especially tragic due to the death of their one-and-only drummer of nearly sixty years, Charlie Watts, on 24 August at the age of 80.
..it's been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. Read the full essay at https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkMpic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ