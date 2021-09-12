https://sputniknews.com/20210912/pope-warns-hungarys-christian-jewish-leaders-of-lurking-threat-of-anti-semitism-in-europe-1089006287.html

Pope Warns Hungary's Christian, Jewish Leaders of 'Lurking Threat of Anti-Semitism' in Europe

Pope Francis arrived in Hungary, with just several hours in Budapest followed by a four-day Apostolic Visit to neighboring Slovakia after having been invited... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

Pope Francis warned that "the threat of anti-semitism" is still manifest in Europe, as he made a lightning-swift visit to Hungary on Sunday, reported AP. The World Jewish Congress puts the Jewish population of Hungary at between 75,000 and 100,000, and states that most live in Budapest, which "has some 20 working synagogues and a plethora of other Jewish institutions".The Argentine pope called for unity among Christians, Jews and people of other faiths “so that outbursts of hatred that would destroy that fraternity will never prevail.” Pope Francis arrived in Hungary to celebrate the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress as part of his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. The 84-year-old pontiff met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President Janos Ader, and deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen at the Museum of Fine Arts.“I asked Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish,” Orban, known for his hard-line stance on migration, wrote later on Facebook. Orban and his government are known to champion conservative family values, claiming to be motivated by a desire to safeguard Hungary's traditional Christian values against “excesses” of Western liberalism.Under Orban, registered churches have received state support, with an additional 3,000 places of worship built or restored as part of an effort to advance “Christian democracy”. The Pope who has denounced “the globalisation of indifference”, has been known to question the pursuit of anti-migrant policies and what he called “national populism”.After his visit to Budapest, the pontiff proceeded to a four-day tour of neighbouring Slovakia, with his agenda featuring a meeting with the minority Roma community in an impoverished district of the country’s second-largest city of Kosice.

