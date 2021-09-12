Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/huge-rally-for-catalan-independence-held-in-barcelona---videos-1088997208.html
Huge Rally for Catalan Independence Held in Barcelona - Videos
Huge Rally for Catalan Independence Held in Barcelona - Videos
The rally grew into riots, with clashes reported between separatists and police. It is not clear if any arrests have been conducted. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T01:50+0000
2021-09-12T01:50+0000
barcelona
catalonia
rally
police
catalan referendum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997182_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_56df0523a39c0dfe5a09c2dc0b3f24e6.jpg
Thousands of Catalans hit the streets of Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the independence of Catalonia from Spain.Rallies on September 11— The National Day of Catalonia — have become a tradition for Catalans over the last decade, with tens of thousands of citizens taking part annually. This year, according to Assemblea Nacional Catalana, some 400,000 people turned out for the demonstration.Barcelona City Guard, however, claimed the number was around 108,000.Catalans were seen waving regional flags, singing songs, and chanting traditional slogans.This year's event follows a move by the Spanish government to pardon Catalan politicians sentenced for organizing an independence referendum in 2017.Speaking to an audience on Saturday, the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, who was released from jail in July, claimed that Spain has no plans for Catalonia except for "repression and even greater repression", and that separatists will never give up.At some point, however, the event turned violent, as some Catalans were seen throwing fireworks at police. They also burned pictures of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the head of Catalonia's regional government, Pere Aragones.Fires and overall chaos can be seen on some videos circulating online.The Spanish PM on Saturday tweeted his congratulations to Catalans on their national day and called for "reunion, affection and harmony".In late June, Sanchez ruled out any possibility of Catalonia obtaining independence from Spain, "unless those who defend it manage to convince three-fifths of this Chamber to modify the Constitution and vote".
barcelona
catalonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997182_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3d7367428405b81a8523fc98fe2b764.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barcelona, catalonia, rally, police, catalan referendum

Huge Rally for Catalan Independence Held in Barcelona - Videos

01:50 GMT 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / ALBERT GEAA person holds a smoke bomb during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2021.
A person holds a smoke bomb during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
The rally grew into riots, with clashes reported between separatists and police. It is not clear if any arrests have been conducted.
Thousands of Catalans hit the streets of Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the independence of Catalonia from Spain.
Rallies on September 11— The National Day of Catalonia — have become a tradition for Catalans over the last decade, with tens of thousands of citizens taking part annually. This year, according to Assemblea Nacional Catalana, some 400,000 people turned out for the demonstration.
Barcelona City Guard, however, claimed the number was around 108,000.
Catalans were seen waving regional flags, singing songs, and chanting traditional slogans.
This year's event follows a move by the Spanish government to pardon Catalan politicians sentenced for organizing an independence referendum in 2017.
Speaking to an audience on Saturday, the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, who was released from jail in July, claimed that Spain has no plans for Catalonia except for "repression and even greater repression", and that separatists will never give up.
At some point, however, the event turned violent, as some Catalans were seen throwing fireworks at police. They also burned pictures of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the head of Catalonia's regional government, Pere Aragones.
Fires and overall chaos can be seen on some videos circulating online.
The Spanish PM on Saturday tweeted his congratulations to Catalans on their national day and called for "reunion, affection and harmony".
In late June, Sanchez ruled out any possibility of Catalonia obtaining independence from Spain, "unless those who defend it manage to convince three-fifths of this Chamber to modify the Constitution and vote".
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTHuge Rally for Catalan Independence Held in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations
00:30 GMTMan Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports
YesterdayHamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
Yesterday'Attack on America Is Attack on Us', Israel Says on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayVideos: A Barrage of Rockets Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Missile Launch Into Israel
YesterdayTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Yesterday'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
YesterdayVideo: Multiple Blasts Reportedly Rock Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan
YesterdayTrump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
YesterdayWatch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University
Yesterday9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS
YesterdayThere Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony
YesterdayUS May Include Israel and Gulf State Allies in Its New Drone-based Task Force, Iranian Media Says
YesterdayGeorge W. Bush Warns US Threatened by 'Violence That Gathers Within' in 9/11 Anniversary Speech
YesterdayIsrael Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
YesterdayEx-Navy SEAL 'Credited With Killing Bin Laden' Warns of 'Division' in United States