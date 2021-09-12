Czech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister

"We find ourselves in a situation where the Taliban are the new masters of Afghanistan. I am not happy about this, but we will have to accept the reality as it is," Kulhanek told journalists before leaving for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, adding that it will still be necessary to maintain some contacts with the movement.The minister stressed the importance of a common EU approach toward the Taliban.Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic will not recognize the Taliban* but will have to maintain contacts with them, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Sunday.
"We find ourselves in a situation where the Taliban are the new masters of Afghanistan. I am not happy about this, but we will have to accept the reality as it is," Kulhanek told journalists before leaving for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, adding that it will still be necessary to maintain some contacts with the movement.
"Speaking on behalf of the Czech Republic, I can say that we will not recognize the Taliban under any circumstances."
The minister stressed the importance of a common EU approach toward the Taliban.
"In particular, we are ready to participate in tackling the issues of migration in the region because we definitely do not want illegal migrants from Afghanistan coming to Europe," Kulhanek stated.
Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.