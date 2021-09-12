Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/conference-against-hindu-ideologies-slammed-as-open-declaration-of-hate-against-india-1089001770.html
Conference Against Hindu Ideologies Slammed as 'Open Declaration of Hate Against India'
Conference Against Hindu Ideologies Slammed as 'Open Declaration of Hate Against India'
A virtual conference organised by an anonymous group, believed to be based out of the US, from 10 September to 12 September titled "Dismantling Global... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T07:17+0000
2021-09-12T07:17+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
islam
hinduism
hindus
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089003144_0:0:1208:681_1920x0_80_0_0_70aea41d7068adf30367a1c313ec54a6.png
A three-day global academic conference "Dismantling Global Hindutva", which is believed to have been co-sponsored by over 50 top universities from around the world, has led to outrage in India, with senior leaders decrying it as an "open declaration of hate against India."The conference, which claims to look into issues relating to the "Hindu supremacist ideology" from a scholarly perspective has been supported by the Universities of Stanford, Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern University. Hindutva refers to a century-old right-wing movement that seeks to create an ethnic Hindu state out of India, where the Muslim community is the second largest after Hindus in the country, numbering over 200 million people according to the US-based Council on Foreign Relations.The event, which is being slammed in India, has been marred by sustained online campaigns against it. The event organisers said earlier that they had been harassed and intimidated by several Hindu groups, many of whom had threatened violence.Several groups, both in India and abroad, have decried the conference as "Hinduphobic" and demanded that it be banned from being held. The organisers said in a statement that several of the universities and departments sponsoring the event were under "immense pressure" to back out of it. They also insist that the conference only seeks to address the global implications of Hindutva and develop resources for an anti-Hindutva pedagogy in academia.In recent days, several participants have been forced to withdraw from the event, fearing that they will not be permitted to enter India, The Guardian reported. On Saturday, the Indian federal minister for environment, forest and climate change and a senior BJP leader, Bhupender Yadav blasted the conference, describing it as "an open declaration of hate against India".Though the conference claims to be a huge success, Ashwani Mahajan, national convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) which is considered the ideological parent of BJP, called it "No Big Bang". He said that the conference had "no more than 600-700 YouTube viewers at a time."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089003144_0:0:1088:816_1920x0_80_0_0_50855ab6f6e031d352b002f55844d21c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), islam, hinduism, hindus, india

Conference Against Hindu Ideologies Slammed as 'Open Declaration of Hate Against India'

07:17 GMT 12.09.2021
© ScreenshotDismantling Global Hindutva
Dismantling Global Hindutva - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© Screenshot
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
A virtual conference organised by an anonymous group, believed to be based out of the US, from 10 September to 12 September titled "Dismantling Global Hindutva'. The conference has led to outrage in India, with several organisations seeking its cancellation. It is being seen as an attempt to "whip up paranoia against Hindutva in the US".
A three-day global academic conference "Dismantling Global Hindutva", which is believed to have been co-sponsored by over 50 top universities from around the world, has led to outrage in India, with senior leaders decrying it as an "open declaration of hate against India."
The conference, which claims to look into issues relating to the "Hindu supremacist ideology" from a scholarly perspective has been supported by the Universities of Stanford, Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern University.
Hindutva refers to a century-old right-wing movement that seeks to create an ethnic Hindu state out of India, where the Muslim community is the second largest after Hindus in the country, numbering over 200 million people according to the US-based Council on Foreign Relations.
The event, which is being slammed in India, has been marred by sustained online campaigns against it. The event organisers said earlier that they had been harassed and intimidated by several Hindu groups, many of whom had threatened violence.
Several groups, both in India and abroad, have decried the conference as "Hinduphobic" and demanded that it be banned from being held. The organisers said in a statement that several of the universities and departments sponsoring the event were under "immense pressure" to back out of it. They also insist that the conference only seeks to address the global implications of Hindutva and develop resources for an anti-Hindutva pedagogy in academia.
In recent days, several participants have been forced to withdraw from the event, fearing that they will not be permitted to enter India, The Guardian reported.
On Saturday, the Indian federal minister for environment, forest and climate change and a senior BJP leader, Bhupender Yadav blasted the conference, describing it as "an open declaration of hate against India".
Though the conference claims to be a huge success, Ashwani Mahajan, national convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) which is considered the ideological parent of BJP, called it "No Big Bang". He said that the conference had "no more than 600-700 YouTube viewers at a time."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:17 GMTKim Kardashian Trades Nude for All-Leather Look as She Puts on Fetish Mask in Kinky NYC Outing
07:42 GMT'Every Place Where Al-Qaeda is, We’re Going to Invade?': Biden Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal
07:18 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones 11 September
07:17 GMTConference Against Hindu Ideologies Slammed as 'Open Declaration of Hate Against India'
06:49 GMTAl-Sisi's Invite to Bennett an Indication Egypt Wants Warmer Ties With Israel, Ex-Diplomat Says
06:36 GMTOne Killed, Another Missing as Result of Ships Collision Off Southwestern Japan, Reports Say
06:26 GMT'Running to Mummy?!' Prince Andrew 'Host Shooting Party at Queen's Home' as Rape Case Hearings Loom
06:13 GMTWatch: Ben Affleck Pushes Away Intrusive Fan While Leaving Venice With Old Flame Jennifer Lopez
06:06 GMTSuspected Chinese Submarine Spotted Near Japan's Southern Islands
06:02 GMTHaiti DCP Seeks Prime Minister's Resignation After Invitation to Testify on Moise's Murder
05:47 GMTBoJo to Reportedly Ditch COVID-19 Jab Passports, 'No Longer Necessary' Parts of Coronavirus Act
05:08 GMT'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
04:49 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
04:37 GMTSix US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
04:02 GMTAl-Qaeda Leader Could Be Alive as He Appears in Footage Released on 9/11 Anniversary - Reports
03:49 GMTAfghan Pilots in Uzbekistan to Get Flown to US Base in Doha - Reports
03:47 GMTUK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
03:35 GMTIAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
03:00 GMTFBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit
02:55 GMT‘Somber Atmosphere’: Former Mossad Chief Talks About Changes 9/11 Attacks Brought in Intelligence