French Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video
16:02 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 12.09.2021)
© BERTRAND GUAYAn EC145 helicopter of the French Civil Defence (Securite Civile) flies next to the Eiffel Tower during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
According to media reports, the helicopter went down during an operation to rescue a cyclist involved in an incident in the mountains in the Isere department of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.
A French Civil Defence Chopper Eurocopter EC145 with five people aboard crashed on Sunday near the town of Villard-de-Lans in the Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes region.
According to local media outlets, the incident occurred during a rescue operation to help a cyclist injured in the mountains.
The France Bleu news agency reported, citing an eyewitness at the site, that rescuers retrieved two injured persons, covered in blood from the debris. A third person was allegedly in more serious condition and received a cardiac massage on the spot. Other details about the crew and passengers are so far unavailable.
Footage, appearing to show plumes of smoke, has emerged online, with one Twitter user explaining that two loud bangs were heard after the aircraft went down.
Crash d'un d'hélico de la sécu civil à l'instant vers Villard de lans (Isère), on l'a entendu tourner puis se cracher. 2 boums viennent de retentir. De la fumée est visible. @airplusnews @hydra_66 @auvergnerhalpes @France3tv pic.twitter.com/pbYBn9WATv— Christophe Sylvain (@ChristopheSylv4) September 12, 2021
🔴 URGENT Crash d’un hélicoptère de la #protectioncivil a #villarddelans #cote2000 au niveau du Prey des prés@LeDL_Grenoble @bleu_isere @f3Alpes pic.twitter.com/Cn3TtiJeRy— Gilles Toureng Pro (@gillestoureng) September 12, 2021
The reason for the incident is unknown. The rescue operation is underway.