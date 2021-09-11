https://sputniknews.com/20210911/new-lebanese-pm-says-he-would-accept-help-from-any-country-with-exception-of-israel-1088968997.html

New Lebanese PM Says He Would Accept Help From Any Country ‘With Exception of Israel’

Prime Minister Najib Mikati pledged on Friday that he would tackle the disastrous economic situation in Lebanon, saying he is ready to cooperate with any county except Israel.When asked by a reporter whether he would partner with Syria to overcome the crisis, Mikati noted that Beirut “will deal with anyone for the sake of Lebanon’s interest, with the exception of Israel, of course.”According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv had earlier allegedly proposed humanitarian aid to Lebanon.The countries haven’t established diplomatic relations amid Israel’s confrontation with Lebanese Shia Islamist political group Hezbollah, based in the country’s south.The August intensification of the border conflict between Israel and Lebanon was said to be the most serious in 15 years since the Lebanese-Israeli war in 2006. On 6 August, Hezbollah fired 19 rockets towards Israel, and the IDF fired back.The political turbulence in Lebanon started in August last year after the resignation of the country's government led by Hassan Diab amid the massive explosion in Beirut that caused catastrophic losses.The compromise Prime Minister Mustafa Adeeb was unable to form a government. As a result, in October parliament asked Saad Hariri to return, who had left his position as prime minister a year earlier amid local protests. After 10 months, however, Hariri was unable to agree with the president on the distribution of ministerial posts between Muslims and Christians and resigned in July.

Preterist-ADSeventy That’s understandable because of unBiblical Israel’s nuclear missile strike in the port of Beirut in August of 2020. 0

