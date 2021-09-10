Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
© AFP 2021 / CHRISTOPH SCHMIDTBritish singer Phil Collins performs on stage at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on June 5, 2019.
A prominent English songwriter, Collins first rose to fame with progressive rock band Genesis in the early 1970s. He soon combined the roles of drummer and lead singer of the group, achieving enormous international success both with the band and in his solo work, becoming one of the most successful commercial performers of the 1980s.
During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Phil Collins raised concerns over his health when he admitted to no longer being able to play the drums.
When asked during an interview regarding the upcoming Genesis reunion tour whether he would be playing drums, the author of the world-famous hit "In the Air Tonight" regretfully told the host simple "No."
"'I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Collins explained. "I'd be delighted to. But, I mean, this hand can barely hold a stick."
The artist's health problems have been well-documented in recent years, and he was seen in a wheelchair after undergoing back surgery in 2017 after a fall in his bathroom, which resulted in several mobility challenges.
"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed. I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road any more," the musician noted.
According to UK media reports, over the weekend he attended his daughter Lily's wedding, but it is unclear when the BBC interview was taped.
Viewers and fans expressed concern on Twitter about his frail status as he was interviewed about Genesis.
One user reasonably noted that Collins' story is similar to the stories of many musicians.
"There's a lot of famous old bass guitar players who can barely pluck a string now due to arthritis, who have someone hiding behind the curtains playing," they noted on Twitter. We see actors take on different roles as they age, but not musicians."
According to The Daily Mail report, Collins had surgery in April 2009 to fix displaced vertebrae in his upper neck which he sustained while playing percussion on the Genesis tour in 2007. The operation reportedly resulted in him losing feeling in his fingers, and he could only grasp drum sticks if they were taped to his hands.
In 2010, Collins revealed that he was depressed and had considered suicide but was stopped by his love for his children. The following year he announced his retirement from music to focus on his family.
He disclosed in 2014 that he could still not play drums properly owing to an undiscovered nerve condition rather than arthritis. The famous rock star had a spine operation in 2015 and declared the following year that he could not drum with his left hand. Doctors predicted that he would be able to play again, but only with careful training.
In January 2017, Collins announced that he is a type 2 diabetic who had hyperbaric treatment after developing an infected diabetic abscess on his foot. After coming out of retirement, he announced his comeback tour "Not Dead Yet" in October 2016. However, as the tour kicked in, he later canceled some shows due to a fall caused by his drop foot, which developed as a result of his back operation.
His mobility and health issues have persisted since then.
Collins is widely popular and receives massive radio rotation for his timeless rock and pop ballads, including "Another Day in Paradise," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," "One More Night," and the signature "I Don't Care Anymore," as well as his numerous cameos in TV shows and even in a video game.