Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'

Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'

During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Phil Collins raised concerns over his health when he admitted to no longer being able to play the drums.When asked during an interview regarding the upcoming Genesis reunion tour whether he would be playing drums, the author of the world-famous hit "In the Air Tonight" regretfully told the host simple "No." The artist's health problems have been well-documented in recent years, and he was seen in a wheelchair after undergoing back surgery in 2017 after a fall in his bathroom, which resulted in several mobility challenges. According to UK media reports, over the weekend he attended his daughter Lily's wedding, but it is unclear when the BBC interview was taped.Viewers and fans expressed concern on Twitter about his frail status as he was interviewed about Genesis.One user reasonably noted that Collins' story is similar to the stories of many musicians.According to The Daily Mail report, Collins had surgery in April 2009 to fix displaced vertebrae in his upper neck which he sustained while playing percussion on the Genesis tour in 2007. The operation reportedly resulted in him losing feeling in his fingers, and he could only grasp drum sticks if they were taped to his hands.In 2010, Collins revealed that he was depressed and had considered suicide but was stopped by his love for his children. The following year he announced his retirement from music to focus on his family.He disclosed in 2014 that he could still not play drums properly owing to an undiscovered nerve condition rather than arthritis. The famous rock star had a spine operation in 2015 and declared the following year that he could not drum with his left hand. Doctors predicted that he would be able to play again, but only with careful training.In January 2017, Collins announced that he is a type 2 diabetic who had hyperbaric treatment after developing an infected diabetic abscess on his foot. After coming out of retirement, he announced his comeback tour "Not Dead Yet" in October 2016. However, as the tour kicked in, he later canceled some shows due to a fall caused by his drop foot, which developed as a result of his back operation.His mobility and health issues have persisted since then.Collins is widely popular and receives massive radio rotation for his timeless rock and pop ballads, including "Another Day in Paradise," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," "One More Night," and the signature "I Don't Care Anymore," as well as his numerous cameos in TV shows and even in a video game.

