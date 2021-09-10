Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/netizens-worry-about-genesis-phil-collins-health-as-he-can-barely-hold-a-stick-1088935446.html
Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
A prominent English songwriter, Collins first rose to fame with progressive rock band Genesis in the early 1970s. He soon combined the roles of drummer and... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T03:21+0000
2021-09-10T03:21+0000
rock band
rock
rock music
uk
phil collins
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088936175_0:0:3247:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_9e3091c0b257441a57217f8f17379bc9.jpg
During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Phil Collins raised concerns over his health when he admitted to no longer being able to play the drums.When asked during an interview regarding the upcoming Genesis reunion tour whether he would be playing drums, the author of the world-famous hit "In the Air Tonight" regretfully told the host simple "No." The artist's health problems have been well-documented in recent years, and he was seen in a wheelchair after undergoing back surgery in 2017 after a fall in his bathroom, which resulted in several mobility challenges. According to UK media reports, over the weekend he attended his daughter Lily's wedding, but it is unclear when the BBC interview was taped.Viewers and fans expressed concern on Twitter about his frail status as he was interviewed about Genesis.One user reasonably noted that Collins' story is similar to the stories of many musicians.According to The Daily Mail report, Collins had surgery in April 2009 to fix displaced vertebrae in his upper neck which he sustained while playing percussion on the Genesis tour in 2007. The operation reportedly resulted in him losing feeling in his fingers, and he could only grasp drum sticks if they were taped to his hands.In 2010, Collins revealed that he was depressed and had considered suicide but was stopped by his love for his children. The following year he announced his retirement from music to focus on his family.He disclosed in 2014 that he could still not play drums properly owing to an undiscovered nerve condition rather than arthritis. The famous rock star had a spine operation in 2015 and declared the following year that he could not drum with his left hand. Doctors predicted that he would be able to play again, but only with careful training.In January 2017, Collins announced that he is a type 2 diabetic who had hyperbaric treatment after developing an infected diabetic abscess on his foot. After coming out of retirement, he announced his comeback tour "Not Dead Yet" in October 2016. However, as the tour kicked in, he later canceled some shows due to a fall caused by his drop foot, which developed as a result of his back operation.His mobility and health issues have persisted since then.Collins is widely popular and receives massive radio rotation for his timeless rock and pop ballads, including "Another Day in Paradise," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," "One More Night," and the signature "I Don't Care Anymore," as well as his numerous cameos in TV shows and even in a video game.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088936175_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae01736cc1d86d9e47c13d92ba6cba75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rock band, rock, rock music, uk, phil collins

Netizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'

03:21 GMT 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHRISTOPH SCHMIDTBritish singer Phil Collins performs on stage at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on June 5, 2019.
British singer Phil Collins performs on stage at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart on June 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHRISTOPH SCHMIDT
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
A prominent English songwriter, Collins first rose to fame with progressive rock band Genesis in the early 1970s. He soon combined the roles of drummer and lead singer of the group, achieving enormous international success both with the band and in his solo work, becoming one of the most successful commercial performers of the 1980s.
During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Phil Collins raised concerns over his health when he admitted to no longer being able to play the drums.
When asked during an interview regarding the upcoming Genesis reunion tour whether he would be playing drums, the author of the world-famous hit "In the Air Tonight" regretfully told the host simple "No."
"'I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Collins explained. "I'd be delighted to. But, I mean, this hand can barely hold a stick."
The artist's health problems have been well-documented in recent years, and he was seen in a wheelchair after undergoing back surgery in 2017 after a fall in his bathroom, which resulted in several mobility challenges.
"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed. I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road any more," the musician noted.
According to UK media reports, over the weekend he attended his daughter Lily's wedding, but it is unclear when the BBC interview was taped.
Viewers and fans expressed concern on Twitter about his frail status as he was interviewed about Genesis.
One user reasonably noted that Collins' story is similar to the stories of many musicians.
"There's a lot of famous old bass guitar players who can barely pluck a string now due to arthritis, who have someone hiding behind the curtains playing," they noted on Twitter. We see actors take on different roles as they age, but not musicians."
According to The Daily Mail report, Collins had surgery in April 2009 to fix displaced vertebrae in his upper neck which he sustained while playing percussion on the Genesis tour in 2007. The operation reportedly resulted in him losing feeling in his fingers, and he could only grasp drum sticks if they were taped to his hands.
In 2010, Collins revealed that he was depressed and had considered suicide but was stopped by his love for his children. The following year he announced his retirement from music to focus on his family.
He disclosed in 2014 that he could still not play drums properly owing to an undiscovered nerve condition rather than arthritis. The famous rock star had a spine operation in 2015 and declared the following year that he could not drum with his left hand. Doctors predicted that he would be able to play again, but only with careful training.
In January 2017, Collins announced that he is a type 2 diabetic who had hyperbaric treatment after developing an infected diabetic abscess on his foot. After coming out of retirement, he announced his comeback tour "Not Dead Yet" in October 2016. However, as the tour kicked in, he later canceled some shows due to a fall caused by his drop foot, which developed as a result of his back operation.
His mobility and health issues have persisted since then.
Collins is widely popular and receives massive radio rotation for his timeless rock and pop ballads, including "Another Day in Paradise," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)," "One More Night," and the signature "I Don't Care Anymore," as well as his numerous cameos in TV shows and even in a video game.
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:11 GMTBiden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report
04:05 GMTWhite House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says
03:21 GMTNetizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
02:22 GMTWright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
02:00 GMTGoogle Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report
01:59 GMTUS Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge