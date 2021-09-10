Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/coronavirus--mental-health-ongoing-covid-19-pandemic-leads-to-growing-suicide-cases-in-india-1088953128.html
Coronavirus & Mental Health: Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Growing Suicide Cases in India
Coronavirus & Mental Health: Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Growing Suicide Cases in India
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. This global... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T10:07+0000
2021-09-11T10:14+0000
healthcare
india
mental health
mental illness
mental health issues
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080419654_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_924958352c2292f2fc296fba51272e53.jpg
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed people's lives: from the fear of contracting the virus to the pain of losing a loved one, the impact is not just physical but mental too. According to mental health experts, the number of suicide cases has also increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A report by the International Journal of Mental Health Systems pointed out that "there were online news media reports of 369 cases of suicides and attempted suicides during [the] COVID lockdown vs 220 reports in 2019". The report pointed out that there was a 67.7 percent increase in online news media reports of suicidal behaviour during this period. "Mental health issues have increased during this period due to the social and economic impact of the lockdown and the economic slowdown, social isolation, work from home, among other things. Second, we need to remember that the COVID infection itself leads to neuropsychological symptoms. There are studies that show that 40 to 50% of people will show varying degrees of mental health issues within 3 to 4 months of having a COVID infection", Dr Malik Merchant, Consultant Psychiatrist from the Wockhardt Hospital told Sputnik.Dr Merchant also noted that suicide rates are on the rise in India and it is one of the leading causes of death among the younger population. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also stated that many suicide cases come up during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Experts additionally compared such trends with the increased suicide death rates seen during previous health crises, like MERS and SARS outbreaks. What's Led to the Increase in Suicides? According to the WHO, suicide is emerging as the most serious public health issue in India, and those aged 15-29, the elderly, and people with special needs are most vulnerable.Dr Merchant emphasised that mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, which often go undiagnosed due to poor access to mental health services and the stigma associated with mental illness, regularly force people to take such drastic steps. COVID-19 has also played a wicked role in aggravating the situation. "...It's Never Too Late"Dr Prakriti Poddar, a leading mental health expert in India and the managing trustee of the Poddar Foundation, stressed the immediate step that needs to be taken is to recognise the warning signs, which include: extreme mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, giving away possessions, losing interest in activities, talking about death or suicide, saying goodbye to family and friends, and saying they are a burden and withdrawing from friends and family.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080419654_7:0:1714:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_282c49ad45ce0a85a0f7c78f74a1f246.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
healthcare, india, mental health, mental illness, mental health issues, coronavirus

Coronavirus & Mental Health: Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Growing Suicide Cases in India

10:07 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 11.09.2021)
CC0 / / Depression and suicide
Depression and suicide - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. This global phenomenon is preventable according to doctors, however, in India there is still a lack of awareness about mental health. Since 2003, 10 September has been observed as World Suicide Prevention Day.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed people's lives: from the fear of contracting the virus to the pain of losing a loved one, the impact is not just physical but mental too. According to mental health experts, the number of suicide cases has also increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
A report by the International Journal of Mental Health Systems pointed out that "there were online news media reports of 369 cases of suicides and attempted suicides during [the] COVID lockdown vs 220 reports in 2019". The report pointed out that there was a 67.7 percent increase in online news media reports of suicidal behaviour during this period.
"Mental health issues have increased during this period due to the social and economic impact of the lockdown and the economic slowdown, social isolation, work from home, among other things. Second, we need to remember that the COVID infection itself leads to neuropsychological symptoms. There are studies that show that 40 to 50% of people will show varying degrees of mental health issues within 3 to 4 months of having a COVID infection", Dr Malik Merchant, Consultant Psychiatrist from the Wockhardt Hospital told Sputnik.
Dr Merchant also noted that suicide rates are on the rise in India and it is one of the leading causes of death among the younger population.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) also stated that many suicide cases come up during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. Experts additionally compared such trends with the increased suicide death rates seen during previous health crises, like MERS and SARS outbreaks.

What's Led to the Increase in Suicides?

According to the WHO, suicide is emerging as the most serious public health issue in India, and those aged 15-29, the elderly, and people with special needs are most vulnerable.
Where India Stands?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 7.5 percent of the Indian population suffers from some form of mental disorder. Mental illnesses constitute one-sixth of all health-related disorders and India accounts for nearly 15% of the global mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorder burden. The WHO also noted that there is a huge shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists in India.

Dr Merchant emphasised that mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, which often go undiagnosed due to poor access to mental health services and the stigma associated with mental illness, regularly force people to take such drastic steps. COVID-19 has also played a wicked role in aggravating the situation.

"The pandemic became a negative catalyst for the increase in suicidal cases. There is an increase in general anxiety in people because of insecurity, uncertainty, and loneliness. There is also an increase in depression cases and there has been a huge shift in trauma-related cases. Childhood trauma and domestic abuse have resurfaced", Kanika Agarwal, the founder of the mental health platform MindPeers, told Sputnik.

"...It's Never Too Late"

Dr Prakriti Poddar, a leading mental health expert in India and the managing trustee of the Poddar Foundation, stressed the immediate step that needs to be taken is to recognise the warning signs, which include: extreme mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, giving away possessions, losing interest in activities, talking about death or suicide, saying goodbye to family and friends, and saying they are a burden and withdrawing from friends and family.
How to Help a Person With Suicidal Thoughts?

There are certain ways to approach someone at risk of suicide, like asking them if they are okay or if they are thinking of hurting or killing themselves; listening to them like a true friend when someone comtemplating suicide needs proper support. It's crucial to let them know they have been heard, tell them they are not alone, and seek professional help in case of emergencies.

000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:49 GMTProtests Against Health Passes Continue in Paris
10:46 GMT9/11 Collapsed Towers… And Empire
10:29 GMTUS Inexplicably Pulls Patriot Missiles Out of Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
10:23 GMTFauci Says Biden 'Moderate' With New Covid Jab Mandates, He Would Opt for 'Just Vaccinate or Not'
09:59 GMTNaftogaz Ukraine CEO Believes US Sanctions Can Still Block Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
09:56 GMTIndian Cabinet Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi: 'He Has Become a Dream Trader In Kashmir'
08:46 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Still Haunted by Rape Claims as Feminists 'Plan to Disrupt' Man United Return
08:43 GMTWeekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
08:43 GMTAmerica's Patience With President Biden is Running Thin
08:43 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War
08:42 GMTMandates and COVID Politics; Assange Witness Fabrications; Remote Learning and Special Needs
08:41 GMTNATO Chief Backs Biden Afghan Pullout, Warns It's 'Easier to Start a Military Operation Than End It’
08:25 GMTHaiti's Prosecutor Invites Prime Minister for Questioning on President Moise Assassination
08:18 GMTWhy Will It Be 'Difficult' for the Taliban to 'Disown' ETIM Despite its Assurances to China?
08:13 GMTLive Updates: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Prayers for 9/11 Victims and Survivors in Message to Biden
08:01 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Have a Plan How to Dodge Virginia Roberts Giuffre Rape Suit'
08:00 GMT'Dust Lady': The Story Behind the Famous and Iconic Pictures During 9/11 Tragedy
07:30 GMTHero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:29 GMTUK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
07:26 GMTThree People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary