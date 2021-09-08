Registration was successful!
US State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida
US State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida
2021-09-08T23:37+0000
2021-09-08T23:37+0000
"Today, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to reschedule the fall 2021 elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida," the statement said on Wednesday.The elections were originally scheduled for October 9 but are now set to take place on November 13, while the elections that were scheduled for November 13 are now set to take place on December 11 - in order to give election staff and local partners more time to properly prepare, the statement said.Ardoin said that he is thankful to be given more time to ensure the integrity of the election process and that voters' traditional voting habits are undisturbed.A total of 26 people have been killed across Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida as of Wednesday according to the state’s Health Department.
US State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida

23:37 GMT 08.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Louisiana has decided to push back its fall elections after suffering significant damage as a result of Hurricane Ida, the Office of the Louisiana Secretary of State said in a stateent.
"Today, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to reschedule the fall 2021 elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida," the statement said on Wednesday.
The elections were originally scheduled for October 9 but are now set to take place on November 13, while the elections that were scheduled for November 13 are now set to take place on December 11 - in order to give election staff and local partners more time to properly prepare, the statement said.
Ardoin said that he is thankful to be given more time to ensure the integrity of the election process and that voters' traditional voting habits are undisturbed.
A total of 26 people have been killed across Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida as of Wednesday according to the state’s Health Department.
