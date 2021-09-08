Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/treasury-reiterates-warning-us-government-could-run-out-of-money-to-service-debt-by-october-1088887233.html
Treasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
Treasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government could run out of money as early as next month to service its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T15:03+0000
2021-09-08T15:05+0000
us treasury
united states
janet yellen
us debt
us dollar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082735608_0:216:2700:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_dc0333800b8674bb14e35b43e82fbace.jpg
Yellen announced in August that the Treasury Department was suspending fully or partly investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund and a section of the Federal Employees Retirement to free up funds to service the national debt. These were flexible investments that could be made in due course, and other US treasury secretaries have also suspended them as well in times of emergency, she said.Negotiations on the debt ceiling between Democrat lawmakers led by President Joe Biden and their Republican rivals have dragged on for months, with no immediate solution in sight. Democrats and Republicans have squared off over the debt ceiling several times over the past decade and briefly allowed the United States to surpass it during the Trump administration.She urged Congress to protect "the full faith and credit" of the United States by acting as soon as possible.The secretary warned in July that the United States faced a default risk on its debt by October as the deadline for the two-year suspension of its debt limit neared. In her latest update, she wrote to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that there was "considerable uncertainty" on how long the Biden administration could continue stretching its debt obligations at the current rate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082735608_50:0:2650:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0774e77458e2aeadb737b5b807d2e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury, united states, janet yellen, us debt, us dollar

Treasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October

15:03 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 08.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Jo Yong hakAn employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010
An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / Jo Yong hak
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government could run out of money as early as next month to service its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, reiterating her warning that emergency measures put in place to raise cash could be exhausted soon.

"Given this uncertainty, the Treasury Department is not able to provide a specific estimate of how long the extraordinary measures will last," Yellen said in a copy of her letter to Pelosi, released by the department. "However, based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October."

Yellen announced in August that the Treasury Department was suspending fully or partly investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund and a section of the Federal Employees Retirement to free up funds to service the national debt.
These were flexible investments that could be made in due course, and other US treasury secretaries have also suspended them as well in times of emergency, she said.

"Our estimates of the period of time that extraordinary measures will last have been refined in recent weeks, although they continue to be subject to considerable uncertainty due to the normal challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the US government, including the uncertainty in the level of corporate and individual taxes due September 15, heightened by the additional uncertainty due to the pandemic and related economic relief, and other factors," Yellen said. "Once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history".

© REUTERS / Brian SnyderFederal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016
© REUTERS / Brian Snyder
Negotiations on the debt ceiling between Democrat lawmakers led by President Joe Biden and their Republican rivals have dragged on for months, with no immediate solution in sight. Democrats and Republicans have squared off over the debt ceiling several times over the past decade and briefly allowed the United States to surpass it during the Trump administration.

"We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States", Yellen said.

She urged Congress to protect "the full faith and credit" of the United States by acting as soon as possible.
The secretary warned in July that the United States faced a default risk on its debt by October as the deadline for the two-year suspension of its debt limit neared. In her latest update, she wrote to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that there was "considerable uncertainty" on how long the Biden administration could continue stretching its debt obligations at the current rate.
602202
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
14:47 GMTUS Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030, John Kerry Says
14:37 GMTParis Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
14:29 GMTDems Reportedly Fearful Biden's Tough Summer Might Result in Devastating Midterm Defeat in 2022
14:25 GMTStalin Gov't in Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against India's Controversial Citizenship Law
14:19 GMTFrench Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul