Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/the-oil-leak-enigma-off-the-coast-of-louisiana-1088893848.html
The Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana
The Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana
In the wake of Hurricane Ida, an oil leak off the coast of Louisiana is the region’s newest whodunit. The owner of the leaking pipeline has yet to be... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T19:04+0000
2021-09-08T19:04+0000
gulf of mexico
louisiana
oil spill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083798713_0:46:2200:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_73bfc4290a4e15f84c9f1492c167541e.jpg
The damage that Hurricane Ida caused continues to grow. Reports came in on Saturday of an oil spill approximately two miles from Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Over the weekend, divers, with the assistance of Talos Energy, who had previously leased the area for a pipeline and were initially believed to be at fault, began investigating the scene. The source of the leak was discovered on Sunday. On Monday, Talos secured a containment dome to recover and transfer the leaking oil. While the spill is currently contained, it was determined that the spill was not caused by Talos. It has yet to be determined who is at fault.The Louisiana Gulf Coast is littered with active and defunct oil and gas pipelines. Oil has been extracted from the Gulf of Mexico since the 1920s, and as demand and production ramped up post-World War II, pipelines began their web-like sprawl through the gulf. Regulations in the region have been and remain relaxed in regards to how to deconstruct defunct pipelines. The oil spill reported on Saturday likely originates from a poorly decommissioned pipeline.Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 15% of the US’s crude oil production and underwater pipelines are their highways to the shore. Intense hurricanes, like Ida, are more likely to damage current and defunct pipelines. Officials in Louisiana may be looking for the one-time owner of the leaking pipe, but the blame is not squarely on them. Loose regulatory guidelines have left the Gulf of Mexico littered with aging and potentially oil-filled pipelines, and solving the mystery of this oil spill won’t solve that problem.
https://sputniknews.com/20210830/video-shows-hurricane-ida-ripping-off-hospital-roof-in-louisiana--1083749208.html
louisiana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083798713_170:0:2058:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ae411c5068e8dd68823a247480c21a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gulf of mexico, louisiana, oil spill

The Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana

19:04 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / NOAAA dark trail appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021.
A dark trail appears on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near an oil industry platform, following the passing of Hurricane Ida in an NOAA surveillance photograph taken south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / NOAA
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
In the wake of Hurricane Ida, an oil leak off the coast of Louisiana is the region’s newest whodunit. The owner of the leaking pipeline has yet to be determined, and it raises fresh concerns over the lax regulatory guidelines for decommissioning a pipeline.
The damage that Hurricane Ida caused continues to grow. Reports came in on Saturday of an oil spill approximately two miles from Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Over the weekend, divers, with the assistance of Talos Energy, who had previously leased the area for a pipeline and were initially believed to be at fault, began investigating the scene. The source of the leak was discovered on Sunday.
Women walk in the rain as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. August 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2021
Video Shows Hurricane Ida Ripping Off Hospital Roof in Louisiana
30 August, 05:34 GMT
On Monday, Talos secured a containment dome to recover and transfer the leaking oil. While the spill is currently contained, it was determined that the spill was not caused by Talos. It has yet to be determined who is at fault.
The Louisiana Gulf Coast is littered with active and defunct oil and gas pipelines. Oil has been extracted from the Gulf of Mexico since the 1920s, and as demand and production ramped up post-World War II, pipelines began their web-like sprawl through the gulf. Regulations in the region have been and remain relaxed in regards to how to deconstruct defunct pipelines. The oil spill reported on Saturday likely originates from a poorly decommissioned pipeline.
Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 15% of the US’s crude oil production and underwater pipelines are their highways to the shore. Intense hurricanes, like Ida, are more likely to damage current and defunct pipelines. Officials in Louisiana may be looking for the one-time owner of the leaking pipe, but the blame is not squarely on them. Loose regulatory guidelines have left the Gulf of Mexico littered with aging and potentially oil-filled pipelines, and solving the mystery of this oil spill won’t solve that problem.
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:17 GMTUS Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members
20:14 GMTDenmark Will Require Migrants to Work for Welfare Benefits
20:14 GMTHow Texas Election Integrity Law May Tackle Potential Fraud & Why It Unnerves Democrats
20:11 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Claims ‘Texas Will Eliminate All Rapists’ in Defense of Heartbeat Bill
20:11 GMT7 Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province, Security Source Says
20:00 GMTTwelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports
19:32 GMT'Tax on Jobs' or 'Least Worst Option'? MPs Vote on Social Care Tax Rise
19:04 GMTThe Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana
18:50 GMTCIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
18:47 GMTTerrorist Assets Blocked by US Exceed $200Mln, Excluding Blocked Property
18:33 GMTTaliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
18:03 GMTIOC Suspends North Korean Olympic Committee Until End of 2022 for Skipping Tokyo Games
17:58 GMTUS Gasoline Prices Expected to Fall Under $3 Per Gallon By Fourth Quarter
17:54 GMTUK to Use Every Possible Tactic to Deal With Migrant Channel Crossings, PM Johnson Says
17:52 GMTVideo of Rapper Dissing Biden Reaps in Around a Million Views in Two Weeks
17:38 GMTWar of Trolls: Chinese State Media Chief, US Navy Poke Each Other Over ‘Freedom of Navigation’
17:20 GMTWhatsApp Denies Report It Undermines User Privacy Protections
17:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Backs Full Declassification of US 9/11 Docs to 'End Baseless Allegations'
17:15 GMTGeroni-NOOO! Executed Alpaca's Owner Claims Autopsy Proves He Didn’t Have TB
17:10 GMTUnlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says