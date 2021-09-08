Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/spanish-exorcist-reportedly-resigns-to-be-with-writer-of-erotic-satanic-novels-1088878630.html
Spanish Exorcist Reportedly Resigns to Be With Writer of Erotic Satanic Novels
Spanish Exorcist Reportedly Resigns to Be With Writer of Erotic Satanic Novels
Love is blind, and it can sometimes draw together polar opposites. You may love pineapple on pizza, and your partner might hate it, you can disagree on a movie... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T11:12+0000
2021-09-08T11:13+0000
catholic church
spain
bishop
satanism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088879054_0:418:1200:1093_1920x0_80_0_0_d97e9e173a4c54f4e2111ad9b9713e7d.jpg
A Spanish bishop, Xavier Novell, who was known for his ultraconservative views, has ditched his vow of celibacy and cast away his cassock to step down for a life with his lover, Silvia Caballol, who happens to be a divorced author of erotic-satanic novels, according to The Times.Novell, who is also, ironically, an exorcist, said that he resigned for "strictly personal reasons", without elaborating, but the Catholic media outlet, Religion Digital, reported that he was in a romatic relationship with Caballol.According to reports, the fateful meeting between Novell and Caballol took place after he began studiyng demonology. The writer herself is a psychologist, who studied Catholicism, Islam, sexology, and yoga.Caballol has penned an erotic trilogy called "Amnesia", along with a book named "The Hell of Gabriel's Lust" which is said to cover "the raw struggle between good and evil, god and Satan and angels and demons".The relationship between the two has triggered a drama among Novell's fellow clergymen, who, according to The Sun, believe he was "possessed by demons". According to some reports, Novell was even urged by Pope Francis to undergo an exorcism to "free his troubled spirit", but refused to do so.Novell, who was said to be an advocate of "gay conversion therapy" and described abortion as "genocide", became Spain's youngest bishop in 2010.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088879054_0:360:1200:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_c80b32c0171b328f4ef937e520eb23ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
catholic church, spain, bishop, satanism

Spanish Exorcist Reportedly Resigns to Be With Writer of Erotic Satanic Novels

11:12 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 08.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Conferencia Episcopal Española / Mons. NovellXavier Novell
Xavier Novell - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Conferencia Episcopal Española / Mons. Novell
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Love is blind, and it can sometimes draw together polar opposites. You may love pineapple on pizza, and your partner might hate it, you can disagree on a movie to watch... but this takes opposites attract to an entirely new level.
A Spanish bishop, Xavier Novell, who was known for his ultraconservative views, has ditched his vow of celibacy and cast away his cassock to step down for a life with his lover, Silvia Caballol, who happens to be a divorced author of erotic-satanic novels, according to The Times.
Novell, who is also, ironically, an exorcist, said that he resigned for "strictly personal reasons", without elaborating, but the Catholic media outlet, Religion Digital, reported that he was in a romatic relationship with Caballol.
According to reports, the fateful meeting between Novell and Caballol took place after he began studiyng demonology. The writer herself is a psychologist, who studied Catholicism, Islam, sexology, and yoga.
Caballol has penned an erotic trilogy called "Amnesia", along with a book named "The Hell of Gabriel's Lust" which is said to cover "the raw struggle between good and evil, god and Satan and angels and demons".
The relationship between the two has triggered a drama among Novell's fellow clergymen, who, according to The Sun, believe he was "possessed by demons". According to some reports, Novell was even urged by Pope Francis to undergo an exorcism to "free his troubled spirit", but refused to do so.
Novell, who was said to be an advocate of "gay conversion therapy" and described abortion as "genocide", became Spain's youngest bishop in 2010.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:38 GMTEU, US Push For 'Working Together' to Counter Threat of Being 'Overtaken' by Autocracies
12:17 GMTMining Cryptocurrency Requires More Electricity Than That Used by Finland, Study Shows
12:03 GMTLIVE: General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia
11:58 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Warns of Impending 'Triple Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan'
11:53 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Fans Clash on Twitter After Study Declares Man Utd Forward GOAT
11:41 GMTIndia: Kashmir's Ex-State Chief Hopes Taliban Will Run Afghanistan According to Islamic Rules
11:22 GMTUS Regulator Threatens Coinbase With Lawsuit in 'Surprising' Move
11:12 GMTSpanish Exorcist Reportedly Resigns to Be With Writer of Erotic Satanic Novels
11:01 GMTNew Study Reveals How Humans May Colonise Radiation-Hit Mars
10:56 GMTNew Afghan Gov't: FBI-Wanted Haqqani's Nomination 'Slap in Face to US and Its Allies', Analyst Says
10:51 GMT'Pakistani Imprint': Ex-Envoys Say New Taliban Cabinet in Afghanistan Isn't 'Good News' For India
10:32 GMTPolice Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item
10:17 GMTNetizens Mock Joe Biden Jokingly Recommending a Kid Not to Jump From Balcony
09:57 GMTTrial of Suspects in 2015 Terrorist Attacks Reportedly Begins in France
09:46 GMTRussian Emergency Minister Tragically Dies on Duty While Saving Person's Life
09:17 GMTUK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTUK National Insurance Tax Rise 'a Very Conservative Thing to Do', Javid Says as MPs Prepare for Vote
09:17 GMTCoup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
09:06 GMTBerlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
09:03 GMTGareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland