People Injured as 3 Floors Collapse in Gas Blast in Moscow Region
People Injured as 3 Floors Collapse in Gas Blast in Moscow Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The structures of three floors have collapsed in a gas explosion in a nine-storey residential building in Noginsk, Moscow Region, several... 08.09.2021
"Preliminarily, the second, third floors of the building and partially the fourth floor collapsed. Some people were injured. The information was received at 6:55 a.m.", a spokesman said.The emergency services are clearing away the rubble. Two children and one woman have reportedly been saved. Media outlets suggest there may still be people under the rubble.
russia, explosion, emergency

People Injured as 3 Floors Collapse in Gas Blast in Moscow Region

04:57 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 05:07 GMT 08.09.2021)
© Photo : Russia's Emergency Service / Go to the photo bankBlasts at Dzerzhinsk Plant
Blasts at Dzerzhinsk Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Photo : Russia's Emergency Service
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The structures of three floors have collapsed in a gas explosion in a nine-storey residential building in Noginsk, Moscow Region, several people were injured, the emergency services told Sputnik.
"Preliminarily, the second, third floors of the building and partially the fourth floor collapsed. Some people were injured. The information was received at 6:55 a.m.", a spokesman said.
The emergency services are clearing away the rubble. Two children and one woman have reportedly been saved. Media outlets suggest there may still be people under the rubble.
