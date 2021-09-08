People Injured as 3 Floors Collapse in Gas Blast in Moscow Region

"Preliminarily, the second, third floors of the building and partially the fourth floor collapsed. Some people were injured. The information was received at 6:55 a.m.", a spokesman said.The emergency services are clearing away the rubble. Two children and one woman have reportedly been saved. Media outlets suggest there may still be people under the rubble.
