Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/military-plane-crashes-in-sudan--reports-1088895213.html
Military Plane Crashes in Sudan – Reports
Military Plane Crashes in Sudan – Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A military airplane has crashed south of Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Sudan News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T20:26+0000
2021-09-08T20:26+0000
2021-09-08T20:26+0000
sudan
armed forces
military
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088895158_0:0:992:559_1920x0_80_0_0_d07ec24ed6c796dcee450ea7d968ee43.jpg
The aircraft reportedly fell into the waters of the White Nile at around 3:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). The military arrived at the place of the incident.It may be hard to find the airplane due to the White Nile flooding. The armed forces have not issued any official statement yet, while the search works are still underway.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088895158_0:0:992:744_1920x0_80_0_0_ac5391444aad2c127033f893fcae459d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sudan, armed forces, military, plane crash
Military Plane Crashes in Sudan – Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A military airplane has crashed south of Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Sudan News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses.
The aircraft reportedly fell into the waters of the White Nile at around 3:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). The military arrived at the place of the incident.
It may be hard to find the airplane due to the White Nile flooding. The armed forces have not issued any official statement yet, while the search works are still underway.