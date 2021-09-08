Mexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People

"One million and 600 thousand users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, and Oaxaca were affected. This is 13% of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital," the commission said in a statement.The operations to restore power supply in line with emergency care protocols are underway, it added.The earthquake struck the southwestern state of Guerrero on Tuesday evening, emerging at approximately 20-kilometre (12 miles) depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.
