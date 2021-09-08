Heel! Woman on Santa Monica Beach Casually Walks A Giraffe, Reportedly Hired For Glamorous Party
The animal later was seen surrounded by children and guests of the party. Some people hated to see the tall animal locked up during hot weather, without water and proper care.
Visitors to Santa Monica Beach, California, were startled by a view of a giraffe, graciously promenading on a leash on 6 September, marking Labor Day in the US.
The exotic animal, named Jax, was invited to entertain guests at a Labor Day party organized by the Jonathan Club in Santa Monica.
The controversial picture divided Twitter as some exited users said the cute animal made their day and others stressed that it was heartless and distasteful to exploit Jax in hot weather.
There’s a giraffe at the beach in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/8waOe08pT2— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 6, 2021
I’d stick my neck out and say…that looks like a giraffe 🦒 #support— David (@Neveratrueword) September 7, 2021
This is why the earth hates humans!— Romy you Rock! (@romyyourock) September 6, 2021
I hope that beautiful creature is okay...I hate seeing this 😪...— Dustie Stilson (@23PoisonIvy) September 6, 2021
Animals are not property— #dirtyskibum (@Adamgaron686) September 7, 2021