Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/hacker-claims-to-have-stolen-the-personal-data-of-75-of-israels-population-1088866544.html
Hacker Claims to Have Stolen the Personal Data of 75% of Israel's Population
Hacker Claims to Have Stolen the Personal Data of 75% of Israel's Population
The hacker uses the name Sangkancil and maintains that they stole the data from CITY4U, a website used by local officials to process property taxes, fines, and... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T01:31+0000
2021-09-08T01:31+0000
israel
cyber crime
cyber security
israel
hacker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg
A hacker, using the name Sangkancil, claims to have stolen the personal information of some seven million Israelis. If the claims are true, it would be one of the largest privacy breaches in Israeli history and would mean the personal information of approximately 75% of the nation’s 9.3 million population has been compromised, The Times of Israel reported.The hacker has offered the data for sale and has hinted that they will drop more information in the coming days.The hacker first claimed to have made the attack on Sunday through the use of a Telegram messaging application account. On Monday, they released images of documents, such as Israeli identity cards, driver’s licenses and tax bills, as a means of proving their claim.According to The Times of Israel, the state's National Cyber Directorate offered a statement claiming that the leaked information was out of date.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_18:0:2409:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_130c6d2abce9396622da2aac1dd95f0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, cyber crime, cyber security, israel, hacker

Hacker Claims to Have Stolen the Personal Data of 75% of Israel's Population

01:31 GMT 08.09.2021
CC0 / / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The hacker uses the name Sangkancil and maintains that they stole the data from CITY4U, a website used by local officials to process property taxes, fines, and utility bills. 'Sang Kancil' is a traditional fable popular in Indonesia and Malaysia about a small and cunning mouse-deer.
A hacker, using the name Sangkancil, claims to have stolen the personal information of some seven million Israelis.
If the claims are true, it would be one of the largest privacy breaches in Israeli history and would mean the personal information of approximately 75% of the nation’s 9.3 million population has been compromised, The Times of Israel reported.
In one message the hacker, in reference to Rosh Hashanah, wrote, “This is my first surprise for the Jewish new year. Enjoy!”
The hacker has offered the data for sale and has hinted that they will drop more information in the coming days.
The hacker first claimed to have made the attack on Sunday through the use of a Telegram messaging application account. On Monday, they released images of documents, such as Israeli identity cards, driver’s licenses and tax bills, as a means of proving their claim.
According to The Times of Israel, the state's National Cyber Directorate offered a statement claiming that the leaked information was out of date.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:57 GMT6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Mexico
01:52 GMTUS Refused to Give Access to Military Bases For Charter Flights With Afghans, Report Says
01:43 GMTAt Least 40 People Killed in Prison Fire in Indonesia - Reports
00:46 GMTInternal Police Emails Shed Light on January 6th Capitol Insurrection
00:19 GMTBenjamin Button? Twitter Users Wonder at New Photo of Trump Looking Suspiciously Young
00:16 GMTWHO Condemns Wealthier Nations for Hoarding Vaccines, 'Prolonging the Pandemic'
00:03 GMTBritney Spears' Father Files Documents to End Her Conservatorship
YesterdayBiden Says China Has 'Real Problem' With Taliban
YesterdayMexican Supreme Court Says Ban on Early Abortions Unconstitutional
YesterdayMuch Bigger Bills: Some Animals Are Drastically Evolving Due to Climate Change, Study Shows
YesterdaySaudi King Dismisses Public Security Chief on Corruption Charges - Reports
YesterdaySoldier Wounded As Syrian Gov't Troops Come Under Fire in Aleppo, Russian Military Says
YesterdayHoward University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
YesterdayCristiano Ronaldo Spotted on Manchester United Training Pitch Ahead of Much Anticipated Second Debut
YesterdayBiden Extends National Emergency on Foreign Interference in US Elections for Another Year
YesterdaySalvadorans Protest Against Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Reports
Yesterday'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Crushes Box Office, and Day-to-Date Steaming Releases
YesterdayGerman Authorities Reveal They Secretly Used NSO Group’s Spyware, Reports Say
YesterdayTrump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
YesterdaySome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida