Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/epic-meme-battle-russias-space-chief-invites-elon-musk-home-for-cup-of-tea-1088871550.html
Epic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
Epic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
Elon Musk, who occasionally tweets in Russian, is also known for engaging in Twitter conversations with Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin. The two have been... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T08:28+0000
2021-09-08T08:28+0000
dmitry rogozin
roscosmos
elon musk
space x
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107095/73/1070957369_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_f1347c34b64a5f57a52a3dcfcfffa95f.jpg
Director-General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has opened up about his favourite tea. The personal moment came after Space X CEO Elon Musk inquired about his tea preferences. As it so happens, the Russian space agency chief's first pick is a Soviet-era Indian-style tea, which also, according to Rogozin, happens to be his grandmother's favourite tea. The "tea" conversation began after Rogozin shared an article on CNN via Twitter, where he said that he is opening the doors of his home to Musk. In the interview, published earlier this week, Rogozin said the teakettle is already being heated up, prompting Musk to wonder what Rogozin's favourite tea is. Rogozin is known for his rivalry with Musk, which often takes the form of sarcastic banter on Twitter. Their "rivalry" technically started in 2020, when Musk ridiculed Rogozin for the latter's 2014 comments about sending NASA astronauts to the International Space Station via a trampoline. Six years later Musk and NASA launched the first commercial rocket to send humans into orbit. "The trampoline is working", Musk said at the time.In 2020, Rogozin accused SpaceX of predatory pricing for space launches, pushing Russia to cut its own prices. Musk responded to the criticism by saying on Twitter that SpaceX rockets were 80% reusable, while "theirs are 0%", adding that was the actual problem. Rogozin fought back saying that SpaceX's low pricing was only possible due to lavish funding from the Pentagon.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107095/73/1070957369_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c881c07db108ced018c1c22f96fd622.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry rogozin, roscosmos, elon musk, space x

Epic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea

08:28 GMT 08.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankDmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos state corporation
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos state corporation - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
Elon Musk, who occasionally tweets in Russian, is also known for engaging in Twitter conversations with Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin. The two have been pretty hard on each other in their back-and-forth.
Director-General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has opened up about his favourite tea. The personal moment came after Space X CEO Elon Musk inquired about his tea preferences. As it so happens, the Russian space agency chief's first pick is a Soviet-era Indian-style tea, which also, according to Rogozin, happens to be his grandmother's favourite tea.
The "tea" conversation began after Rogozin shared an article on CNN via Twitter, where he said that he is opening the doors of his home to Musk. In the interview, published earlier this week, Rogozin said the teakettle is already being heated up, prompting Musk to wonder what Rogozin's favourite tea is.
Rogozin is known for his rivalry with Musk, which often takes the form of sarcastic banter on Twitter. Their "rivalry" technically started in 2020, when Musk ridiculed Rogozin for the latter's 2014 comments about sending NASA astronauts to the International Space Station via a trampoline. Six years later Musk and NASA launched the first commercial rocket to send humans into orbit. "The trampoline is working", Musk said at the time.
In 2020, Rogozin accused SpaceX of predatory pricing for space launches, pushing Russia to cut its own prices. Musk responded to the criticism by saying on Twitter that SpaceX rockets were 80% reusable, while "theirs are 0%", adding that was the actual problem. Rogozin fought back saying that SpaceX's low pricing was only possible due to lavish funding from the Pentagon.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:17 GMTUK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTUK National Insurance Tax Rise 'a Very Conservative Thing to Do', Javid Says as MPs Prepare for Vote
09:17 GMTCoup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
09:06 GMTBerlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
09:03 GMTGareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
08:44 GMTAustralia's High Court Says Media Can Be Sued For Comments That Appear on Their Social Media Posts
08:34 GMTSyrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa
08:28 GMTEpic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
08:10 GMTEU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
08:01 GMTNational Archives' 'Harmful Language Alert' Label on US Constitution Page Angers Republicans
07:50 GMTTurkey Cares About Afghan Refugees But Isn't Ready For Yet Another Influx, Here's Why
07:49 GMT'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal
07:30 GMTChina Ready to Communicate With New Afghan Gov't and Its Leader, Foreign Ministry Says
07:29 GMTAntoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
07:24 GMTUS Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
06:40 GMTChina Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II
06:39 GMTDenmark to Raise Taxes, Slash Benefits in Post-COVID Recovery Plan
06:25 GMTMexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People
06:07 GMTWoman Sues Health Ministry for $3 Million After Learning She Was Given to Wrong Parents at Birth
05:55 GMTUS DOJ Probes Raytheon's Alleged Bribery Payments to Qatar Armed Forces Contractor: Report