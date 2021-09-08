Registration was successful!
At Least 40 People Killed in Prison Fire in Indonesia - Reports
At least 40 people died in jail of Indonesia’s Banten province after fire broke out overnight, CNN Indonesia reported on Wednesday, citing local officials.The custody, located in the city of Tangerang, has being reportedly evacuated after the emergency situation occurred. The number of injured hadn't been identified yet."The fire occurred at 1.50 am in Block C of the Class I prison in Tangerang," said head of the Public Relations of the correctional facility Rika Aprianti said on Wednesday.
At Least 40 People Killed in Prison Fire in Indonesia - Reports 01:43 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 01:55 GMT 08.09.2021)
At least 40 people died in jail of Indonesia’s Banten province after fire broke out overnight, CNN Indonesia reported on Wednesday, citing local officials.
The custody, located in the city of Tangerang, has being reportedly evacuated after the emergency situation occurred. The number of injured hadn't been identified yet.
"The fire occurred at 1.50 am in Block C of the Class I prison in Tangerang," said head of the Public Relations of the correctional facility Rika Aprianti said on Wednesday.