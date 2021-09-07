Registration was successful!
US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An emergency waiver for a major port hit by Hurricane Ida in the US state of Louisiana will ease pollution limits for diesel fuel to...
Specifically, this fuel waiver will help support critical marine operations in and around Port Fourchon. The waiver begins 7 September 2021, and ends 16 September 2021, the release said.As required by law, EPA and the Department of Energy (DoE) evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest, the release added.EPA and DoE continue to monitor fuel supplies and will address other extreme and unusual circumstances in the wake of Ida, according to the release.The waiver comes amid recovery efforts more than a week after the category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana and flooded portions of the eastern US as the storm weakened.
US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages

17:20 GMT 07.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An emergency waiver for a major port hit by Hurricane Ida in the US state of Louisiana will ease pollution limits for diesel fuel to address storm-related shortages, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday.

"EPA issued a waiver of the ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel requirements at Port Fourchon to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida", an agency press release said.

Specifically, this fuel waiver will help support critical marine operations in and around Port Fourchon. The waiver begins 7 September 2021, and ends 16 September 2021, the release said.
As required by law, EPA and the Department of Energy (DoE) evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest, the release added.
EPA and DoE continue to monitor fuel supplies and will address other extreme and unusual circumstances in the wake of Ida, according to the release.
The waiver comes amid recovery efforts more than a week after the category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana and flooded portions of the eastern US as the storm weakened.
