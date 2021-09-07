Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/scientists-may-have-located-never-before-seen-type-of-supernova-1088860319.html
Scientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
Scientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
A massive and luminous explosion of a star is known as supernova, and it typically occurs at the star's last evolutionary step, or when a white dwarf is... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T19:50+0000
2021-09-07T19:50+0000
supernova
star
space
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106399/65/1063996587_0:280:1280:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6a91433dcbcd56677956377e0f40ad.jpg
A never-before-seen type of supernova may have been registered by astronomers, according to a California Institute of Technology study based on the Very Large Array Sky Survey published in Science on Friday.Scientists located a radio source that was not present in earlier radio surveys, suggesting that the only possible reason for it could have been a merger-triggered supernova that occurred after an explosion of a massive star, an event possibly caused by a black hole or neutron star companion colliding with it.After the star exploded in a supernova, VT 1210+4956, the radio transient, occurred, prompting astronomers to compare it with a different catalog of brief bright events in the X-ray spectrum. It was discovered that there was a source of X-rays that originated from the same spot in the sky as VT 1210+4956.This is the first time such type of supernova to be spotted, with the scientific team naming the discovery "serendipitous". Dong compared the findings to spotting the proverbial needle in a haystack.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106399/65/1063996587_0:160:1280:1120_1920x0_80_0_0_dd5c687854a7ac10b169b974f64d24dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supernova, star, space, science

Scientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova

19:50 GMT 07.09.2021
© Photo : ESO/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)/F. Vogt et al.Остатки сверхновой 1E 0102.2-7219, расположенной в ближайшей к нам галактике Малое Магелланово Облако
Остатки сверхновой 1E 0102.2-7219, расположенной в ближайшей к нам галактике Малое Магелланово Облако - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© Photo : ESO/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)/F. Vogt et al.
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A massive and luminous explosion of a star is known as supernova, and it typically occurs at the star's last evolutionary step, or when a white dwarf is triggered into runaway nuclear fusion. The phenomenon of supernovae is still largely unknown and is continually being examined by the scientific community.
A never-before-seen type of supernova may have been registered by astronomers, according to a California Institute of Technology study based on the Very Large Array Sky Survey published in Science on Friday.
Scientists located a radio source that was not present in earlier radio surveys, suggesting that the only possible reason for it could have been a merger-triggered supernova that occurred after an explosion of a massive star, an event possibly caused by a black hole or neutron star companion colliding with it.

"Follow-up radio and optical spectroscopy show that it is an expanding supernova remnant slamming into surrounding material, probably ejected from the star centuries before it exploded", an excerpt from the research said. "An unidentified x-ray transient occurred at a consistent location in 2014, suggesting an explosion at that time that produced a jet. The authors suggest that the most likely explanation is a merger-triggered supernova."

After the star exploded in a supernova, VT 1210+4956, the radio transient, occurred, prompting astronomers to compare it with a different catalog of brief bright events in the X-ray spectrum. It was discovered that there was a source of X-rays that originated from the same spot in the sky as VT 1210+4956.

"The X-ray transient was an unusual event—it signaled that a relativistic jet was launched at the time of the explosion," said Dillon Dong, one of the study's co-authors. "And the luminous radio glow indicated that the material from that explosion later crashed into a massive torus of dense gas that had been ejected from the star centuries earlier. These two events have never been associated with each other, and on their own they're very rare."

This is the first time such type of supernova to be spotted, with the scientific team naming the discovery "serendipitous". Dong compared the findings to spotting the proverbial needle in a haystack.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:19 GMTSome 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida
19:57 GMTBeginner’s Luck? Danish Rookie Treasure Hunter Makes ‘Most Beautiful’ Discovery in Country’s History
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?
18:26 GMTBitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adoption
18:06 GMTPromises, Promises: Tories Pause Pensions Triple Lock to Dodge 8% Rise Next Year
17:20 GMTUS Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
17:19 GMTBack to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
16:59 GMTTaliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions Bill Into Law