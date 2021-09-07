Registration was successful!
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

Schoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
Schoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Rory Chapman revealed that he became interested in using the web mapping platform after his mother gave him geography lessons...
united kingdom
mysterious
google maps
A 12-year-old was left speechless after discovering an eerie “hole to the centre of the earth” on Google Maps. Rory Chapman said he stumbled across the bizarre location while he was looking for a route for a family walk on Hilbre Island."I have never noticed it before and when I saw it I thought 'wait, what? Did they dig a huge hole on one of the islands? Have they dug out one of the Hilbre Islands?'” the youngster said.Further inspection by his mom and dad failed to clarify the origin and meaning of the mysterious location. Social media users also struggled to provide an explanation.The Liverpool Echo said it had sent a request for a comment to Google.
united kingdom
Schoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps

16:18 GMT 07.09.2021
Max Gorbachev
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Rory Chapman revealed that he became interested in using the web mapping platform after his mother gave him geography lessons during the coronavirus lockdown last year. The family posted the news of the mysterious discovery on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.
A 12-year-old was left speechless after discovering an eerie “hole to the centre of the earth” on Google Maps. Rory Chapman said he stumbled across the bizarre location while he was looking for a route for a family walk on Hilbre Island.
"I have never noticed it before and when I saw it I thought 'wait, what? Did they dig a huge hole on one of the islands? Have they dug out one of the Hilbre Islands?'” the youngster said.

Further inspection by his mom and dad failed to clarify the origin and meaning of the mysterious location. Social media users also struggled to provide an explanation.

One netizen wrote “Looks intriguing!”

“I think that’s where the rich are weathering out the pandemic”, wrote another.

Yet another wrote: "Maybe there’s a hole to the centre of the earth there. Be careful”.

The Liverpool Echo said it had sent a request for a comment to Google.
