Police in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
Police in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
A protest organised but the main opposition party - Indian National Congress - against the rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
goa
indian national congress
petrol
india
A rally in India's Goa state turned violent on Tuesday morning after police wielding batons violently dispersed crowds of protesting workers of the Opposition Congress party.A large number of people gathered for a protest rally in the capital city of Panaji, raising slogans against the government for its frequent price hikes of fuel and cooking gas.The police violently ended the protest, thwarting Congress workers from marching to the residence of the state chief, Pramod Sawant. Several members of the party, including the national president of the Indian Youth Congress - B.V. Srinivas - were arrested.State Congress president Girish Chodankar said that several workers were also injured in the incident.
goa, indian national congress, petrol, india

Police in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos

19:38 GMT 07.09.2021
A protest organised but the main opposition party - Indian National Congress - against the rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, was held in Goa by the Youth Wing of Congress.
A rally in India's Goa state turned violent on Tuesday morning after police wielding batons violently dispersed crowds of protesting workers of the Opposition Congress party.
A large number of people gathered for a protest rally in the capital city of Panaji, raising slogans against the government for its frequent price hikes of fuel and cooking gas.
The police violently ended the protest, thwarting Congress workers from marching to the residence of the state chief, Pramod Sawant. Several members of the party, including the national president of the Indian Youth Congress - B.V. Srinivas - were arrested.
State Congress president Girish Chodankar said that several workers were also injured in the incident.

"The aim of the protest was to raise questions of the people, related to unemployment, inflation and the collapse of the state economy".

Girish Chodankar
President, Goa State Congress
