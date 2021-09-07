Police in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
A protest organised but the main opposition party - Indian National Congress - against the rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, was held in Goa by the Youth Wing of Congress.
A rally in India's Goa state turned violent on Tuesday morning after police wielding batons violently dispersed crowds of protesting workers of the Opposition Congress party.
A large number of people gathered for a protest rally in the capital city of Panaji, raising slogans against the government for its frequent price hikes of fuel and cooking gas.
बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ गोवा में @IYC का प्रदर्शन।— Mohit Raj Dubey (@mohitrajdubey) September 7, 2021
यूथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष @srinivasiyc के नेतृत्व में हुआ प्रदर्शन।
लाठीचार्ज में श्रीनिवास सहित कई कार्यकर्ता घायल।@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @rssurjewala@IYCGoa @rahulraoinc pic.twitter.com/1ZoABDSTrs
The police violently ended the protest, thwarting Congress workers from marching to the residence of the state chief, Pramod Sawant. Several members of the party, including the national president of the Indian Youth Congress - B.V. Srinivas - were arrested.
इंक़िलाबों की घड़ी है,— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 7, 2021
हर 'नहीं' - हाँ से बड़ी है..
इंकलाब जिंदाबाद ✊ pic.twitter.com/nm79ahsGdN
State Congress president Girish Chodankar said that several workers were also injured in the incident.
गोआ के पणजी में युथ कांग्रेस प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज, महँगाई के खिलाफ सड़को पर उतरे थे युवा कांग्रेसी नेता- @IYC @srinivasiyc #महंगाई @DelhiTotaltv pic.twitter.com/SvUXRZcSmw— Tarun Kalra (@kalralive) September 7, 2021
"The aim of the protest was to raise questions of the people, related to unemployment, inflation and the collapse of the state economy".