Female Pakistani YouTuber, Molested by Mob and Thrown Into the Air, Identifies Six Suspects
Female Pakistani YouTuber, Molested by Mob and Thrown Into the Air, Identifies Six Suspects
pakistan
A female Pakistani YouTuber, molested by a mob at a Pakistan Independence Day celebration at Azadi Chowk, near the Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore, has identified six suspects out of the 161 arrested.While those identified suspects have been sent to judicial custody, the other 155 suspects have been released from custody because the victim did not recognise them.Some of the suspects reportedly alleged before the court that the woman invited them to the Minar-e-Pakistan monument to create videos and claimed she was responsible for what happened.A viral video on social media shows hundreds of men throwing the female YouTuber into the air, dragging her helpless body, ripping her clothes, and molesting her.Following a social media backlash regarding the incident, politicians from all across the political spectrum and members of civil society strongly condemned what many refer to as "sexual terrorism".On the basis of the video, police in Lahore opened a case against 400 unidentified men for assaulting the girl and her companions and later arrested 161 people.
Female Pakistani YouTuber, Molested by Mob and Thrown Into the Air, Identifies Six Suspects

12:16 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 08.09.2021)
On 14 August 2021, hundreds of people from Lahore, Pakistan, congregated to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day at Azadi Chowk. A female YouTuber at the event was groped by the crowd and thrown up into the air repeatedly. After the video went viral on social media, police arrested 161 suspects.
A female Pakistani YouTuber, molested by a mob at a Pakistan Independence Day celebration at Azadi Chowk, near the Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore, has identified six suspects out of the 161 arrested.
While those identified suspects have been sent to judicial custody, the other 155 suspects have been released from custody because the victim did not recognise them.
Some of the suspects reportedly alleged before the court that the woman invited them to the Minar-e-Pakistan monument to create videos and claimed she was responsible for what happened.
A viral video on social media shows hundreds of men throwing the female YouTuber into the air, dragging her helpless body, ripping her clothes, and molesting her.
Following a social media backlash regarding the incident, politicians from all across the political spectrum and members of civil society strongly condemned what many refer to as "sexual terrorism".
On the basis of the video, police in Lahore opened a case against 400 unidentified men for assaulting the girl and her companions and later arrested 161 people.
