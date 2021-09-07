https://sputniknews.com/20210907/back-to-school-first-lady-jill-returns-to-teaching-in-classrooms--1088858118.html

Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms

Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms

Jill Biden has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware as well as two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-07T17:19+0000

2021-09-07T17:19+0000

2021-09-07T17:19+0000

united states

jill biden

first lady

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426285_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_270811f0a8102aa52c3f1aec28352122.jpg

Jill Biden has returned to teaching in classrooms, local media reported. When the coronavirus pandemic began, like the rest of the world, the first lady had to hold lessons and lectures via videoconferencing. However, now the professor of English has returned to teaching in person, becoming the first wife of a sitting US president to hold a paying job outside the White House. Her career in education spans over 30 years. It is said that Joe Biden had to propose several times to her, as Jill was wary of entering the public spotlight, thinking it would distract her from her work. However, her fears didn’t come true and she returned to work even after giving birth to their daughter Ashley. Her experience includes teaching history to emotionally disturbed teenagers. Jill Biden revealed she would rarely mention her involvement in politics, saying many of her students had no idea she was married to Joe Biden when the Democrat served two terms as US vice president under Barack Obama. The Secret Service agents that accompanied her to and from work were told to dress casually and carry backpacks in order to blend in with the students, she said. When asked about what she wants society to know about teachers, the first lady said the following:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

united states, jill biden, first lady