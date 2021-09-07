Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/back-to-school-first-lady-jill-returns-to-teaching-in-classrooms--1088858118.html
Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
Jill Biden has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware as well as two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T17:19+0000
2021-09-07T17:19+0000
united states
jill biden
first lady
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426285_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_270811f0a8102aa52c3f1aec28352122.jpg
Jill Biden has returned to teaching in classrooms, local media reported. When the coronavirus pandemic began, like the rest of the world, the first lady had to hold lessons and lectures via videoconferencing. However, now the professor of English has returned to teaching in person, becoming the first wife of a sitting US president to hold a paying job outside the White House. Her career in education spans over 30 years. It is said that Joe Biden had to propose several times to her, as Jill was wary of entering the public spotlight, thinking it would distract her from her work. However, her fears didn’t come true and she returned to work even after giving birth to their daughter Ashley. Her experience includes teaching history to emotionally disturbed teenagers. Jill Biden revealed she would rarely mention her involvement in politics, saying many of her students had no idea she was married to Joe Biden when the Democrat served two terms as US vice president under Barack Obama. The Secret Service agents that accompanied her to and from work were told to dress casually and carry backpacks in order to blend in with the students, she said. When asked about what she wants society to know about teachers, the first lady said the following:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426285_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_368bf6df444ce9fffd69b6f988809c68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, jill biden, first lady

Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms

17:19 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPERU.S. First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. July 8, 2021.
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. July 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Jill Biden has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware as well as two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University. She also received a doctoral degree in education from the University of Delaware.
Jill Biden has returned to teaching in classrooms, local media reported. When the coronavirus pandemic began, like the rest of the world, the first lady had to hold lessons and lectures via videoconferencing. However, now the professor of English has returned to teaching in person, becoming the first wife of a sitting US president to hold a paying job outside the White House.

"There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom", she told Good Housekeeping magazine.

Her career in education spans over 30 years. It is said that Joe Biden had to propose several times to her, as Jill was wary of entering the public spotlight, thinking it would distract her from her work. However, her fears didn’t come true and she returned to work even after giving birth to their daughter Ashley. Her experience includes teaching history to emotionally disturbed teenagers.
Jill Biden revealed she would rarely mention her involvement in politics, saying many of her students had no idea she was married to Joe Biden when the Democrat served two terms as US vice president under Barack Obama. The Secret Service agents that accompanied her to and from work were told to dress casually and carry backpacks in order to blend in with the students, she said.
When asked about what she wants society to know about teachers, the first lady said the following:

"Teaching is a calling; it is more than a job. We are truly dedicated to our students and are committed to their success. Many believe teachers leave school at three o’clock and have summers off. The truth is, teaching in front of our classroom is just one part of the job. We spend hours at home grading papers or creating lesson plans".

"On top of all of that, we always carry our students with us. Whatever I’m doing, there’s always a part of me that’s thinking about my students, wondering how they are doing, or asking myself what more I can do to help them if they’re struggling", she said.

100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:06 GMTPromises, Promises: Tories Pause Pensions Triple Lock to Dodge 8% Rise Next Year
17:20 GMTUS Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
17:19 GMTBack to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
16:59 GMTTaliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions Bill Into Law
16:18 GMTSchoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
16:17 GMTUS Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States
16:00 GMTReports Accuse Taliban of Desecrating Ahmad Shah Massoud Mausoleum in Panjshir
15:58 GMTUS in No Rush to Recognise New Taliban Government, White House Says
15:46 GMTMonica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
15:37 GMTSputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
15:16 GMTBoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
14:55 GMTUgandan MPs Charged With Machete Murders But Opposition Claim It is ‘Political Persecution’
14:51 GMTIndyref2: Scottish Government Confirms Plans for Second Referendum In 2023
14:40 GMTTaliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government
14:36 GMTDefence in MH17 Case Failed to Query Late Expert Who Had Info on Buk Missile System
14:29 GMTEl Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Currency
14:22 GMTSwiss Rothschild Bank Loses Its Second-in-Command Amid Strategy, Team Reshuffle