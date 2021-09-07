Back to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
Jill Biden has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware as well as two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University. She also received a doctoral degree in education from the University of Delaware.
Jill Biden has returned to teaching in classrooms, local media reported. When the coronavirus pandemic began, like the rest of the world, the first lady had to hold lessons and lectures via videoconferencing. However, now the professor of English has returned to teaching in person, becoming the first wife of a sitting US president to hold a paying job outside the White House.
"There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom", she told Good Housekeeping magazine.
Her career in education spans over 30 years. It is said that Joe Biden had to propose several times to her, as Jill was wary of entering the public spotlight, thinking it would distract her from her work. However, her fears didn’t come true and she returned to work even after giving birth to their daughter Ashley. Her experience includes teaching history to emotionally disturbed teenagers.
Jill Biden revealed she would rarely mention her involvement in politics, saying many of her students had no idea she was married to Joe Biden when the Democrat served two terms as US vice president under Barack Obama. The Secret Service agents that accompanied her to and from work were told to dress casually and carry backpacks in order to blend in with the students, she said.
When asked about what she wants society to know about teachers, the first lady said the following:
"Teaching is a calling; it is more than a job. We are truly dedicated to our students and are committed to their success. Many believe teachers leave school at three o’clock and have summers off. The truth is, teaching in front of our classroom is just one part of the job. We spend hours at home grading papers or creating lesson plans".
"On top of all of that, we always carry our students with us. Whatever I’m doing, there’s always a part of me that’s thinking about my students, wondering how they are doing, or asking myself what more I can do to help them if they’re struggling", she said.