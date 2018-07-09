Peruvian Fan Plans to Move to Russia After World Cup - Yekaterinburg Mayor

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - After supporting his country at the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Peruvian football fan Giovanni Falcon decided to move to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg when the tournament ends, the city's mayor's office told Sputnik on Monday.

"As far as we know he returned to Peru to prepare the documents to emigrate. He has not yet sought the help of the Yekaterinburg city administration. [But] if he does, we will help him," the press service of the mayor's office said.

According to the mayor's office's website, Falcon is a structural engineer of electrical grids and he is planning to find a job in his field in Yekaterinburg, situated in the Ural Mountains around 880 miles east of Moscow.

"I like the people, I like your lifestyle, it is quiet, the street traffic is not very fast. I compare it to Moscow, for example. I got used to the public transport so quickly," Falcon said as quoted by the website.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv Lost in Google Translate: England Fans Struggle With Language Barrier

Yekaterinburg hosted four group-stage matches of the World Cup, including a game between Peru and France, which ended 1-0 to the European side.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final match to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

READ MORE: Peru Beat Australia 2-0 as Both Teams Exit FIFA World Cup