FIFA World Cup Match Between Mexico and Sweden Starts in Yekaterinburg

Sweden is currently playing its last Group F match against Mexico at the Yekaterinburg Arena.

Sweden's national team has not won in their last match of the first round since 1974 when they beat Uruguay 3-0 in the World Cup in Germany.

Mexico currently tops Group F, which includes defending champions Germany, Sweden and South Korea. The team won both its first matches in the tournament but has never achieved three consecutive victories in a World Cup.

"Over 8,000 [Swedish] fans have arrived here today. It is arguably more than in the entire history of the Russia-Sweden relations," Swedish Ambassador to Russia Peter Ericson, who came to Yekaterinburg for the match said as quoted by the department.

The Sweden-Mexico match will be the last World Cup game to be played at the Yekaterinburg Arena.