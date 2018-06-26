Sweden Captain Granqvist Could Quit International Football After Mexico Match

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden defender and captain Andreas Granqvist could retire from international football after his side's match against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the player said Tuesday.

"This could be my last match for the national team, but right now we only think about the upcoming game and we'll discuss everything else later," Granqvist told journalists.

The 33- year-old will earn his 74th cap for Sweden when the Scandinavian team takes on Mexico in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday in a crunch Group F game.

Granqvist, who is playing in his first World Cup finals, is set to return to Swedish club Helsingborgs following the tournament after having played for Russian side Krasnodar since 2013.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.