Senegal, Japan Playing Head-to-Head in Group G Encounter: 1-1

Japan, playing their sixth straight FIFA World Cup, faces Senegal in the Group G match in Yekaterinburg. The game will kick off at 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT).

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the game against Japan:

© REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Japan vs Senegal - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 24, 2018 Senegal's Sadio Mane scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima

Japan, however, was fast to respond, with midfielder Takashi Inui scoring the goal. However, later he was yellow carded.

© REUTERS / Marcos Brindicci Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Japan vs Senegal - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 24, 2018 Senegal's Khadim N'Diaye is beaten as Japan's Takashi Inui (not pictured) scores their first goal

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been named in the starting lineup for Senegal in their second World Cup group stage match against Japan, FIFA announced on their official website on Sunday.

Prior to the match, Japan coach Akira Nishino joked that their side would need to improve their physicality to take on the Senegalese.

"For the past several days, I have been telling my players to gain 5cm and 5kg but it failed! So we need other measures," he stated. "If there's a lot of physical contact then we will be at a disadvantage, therefore we will have to make some variations and then we can use our quickness."

Senegal's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Khadim Ndiaye;

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Moussa Wague;

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Alfred Ndiaye, Papa Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr:

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang.

Japan's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Eiji Kawashima;

Defenders: Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida;

Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Makoto Hasebe;

Forward: Yuya Osako