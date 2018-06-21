Somersaults and Vuvuzelas: Twitter Reacts to #IRASPA World Cup Game

The Spanish national team won the game against the Iranians, scoring a single goal in minute 54. Despite some intense moments and one truly massive pileup, the Iranian team could not put the ball in their adversary's net.
Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi Afagh could have had a chance to equalize the score midway through the second half, but his would-be goal was overturned after the referee consulted the video assistant referee system and found that Iran was offsides.
The match sparked some colorful reactions on social media. Some praised the players' teamwork.
Anytime an Iranian see any Spaniard on the ball #IRASPA— JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) 20 июня 2018 г.
pic.twitter.com/QPFAoOpNx6
Others simply enjoyed the more awkward moments of the game.
When you step on a Lego #IRASPA pic.twitter.com/5pihrodajO— David (@Zwartgallig_) 20 июня 2018 г.
Just like previous games, this one had its share of forceful collisions — sometimes even involving a referee.
Doesn't matter if you are the referee Sergio Ramos is coming for you #IRASPA pic.twitter.com/q4QPWg9ljI— Akwapi (@akwapijnr) 20 июня 2018 г.
This match featured a somewhat forgotten soccer sound: the roar of vuvuzelas, brought in by Iranian fans, much to dismay of many viewers.
People…the vuvuzelas are back.— Кролик in the Box [Sponsored by Mediocre EU beer™] (@ByitBx) 20 июня 2018 г.
Isn't that nice?…#IRASPA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1rmZD6Ycfu
I HATE the vuvuzela with a passion but at least they're drowning out Glenn Hoddle so, you know… #lesseroftwoevils #IRASPA pic.twitter.com/AUybw1NY6y— Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) 20 июня 2018 г.
Some found some important life wisdom in certain moments of this game.
find a person who defence you like Irans players defence their gate #IRASPA 😎🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/umcsLNO4dc— faz (@vvphaz) 20 июня 2018 г.
And yes, we still don't know what Milad Mohammadi's roll was all about.
Best move of the World Cup so far! #IRASPA #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/BdSCZkkBXh— Aftar 余震 (@aftarshock) 20 июня 2018 г.
Don't worry, Milad, you're not the only one who failed a somersault throw-in.
#IRASPA pic.twitter.com/XULfqz6r5u— Elliot (@esfirth) 20 июня 2018 г.
