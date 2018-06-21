Somersaults and Vuvuzelas: Twitter Reacts to #IRASPA World Cup Game

Twitter had a fun time reacting to the World Cup game Wednesday between Iran and Spain that took place in Yekaterinburg.

The Spanish national team won the game against the Iranians, scoring a single goal in minute 54. Despite some intense moments and one truly massive pileup, the Iranian team could not put the ball in their adversary's net.

© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez Diego Costa's Goal Gives Spain Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Iran

Spanish forward Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game nine minutes after the break. The goal was extremely unfortunate for Iran, with a defensive clearance hitting Costa and the ball rebounding past the goalkeeper.

Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi Afagh could have had a chance to equalize the score midway through the second half, but his would-be goal was overturned after the referee consulted the video assistant referee system and found that Iran was offsides.

The match sparked some colorful reactions on social media. Some praised the players' teamwork.

Anytime an Iranian see any Spaniard on the ball #IRASPA

pic.twitter.com/QPFAoOpNx6 — JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) 20 июня 2018 г.

​Others simply enjoyed the more awkward moments of the game.

​Just like previous games, this one had its share of forceful collisions — sometimes even involving a referee.

Doesn't matter if you are the referee Sergio Ramos is coming for you #IRASPA pic.twitter.com/q4QPWg9ljI — Akwapi (@akwapijnr) 20 июня 2018 г.

​This match featured a somewhat forgotten soccer sound: the roar of vuvuzelas, brought in by Iranian fans, much to dismay of many viewers.

I HATE the vuvuzela with a passion but at least they're drowning out Glenn Hoddle so, you know… #lesseroftwoevils #IRASPA pic.twitter.com/AUybw1NY6y — Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) 20 июня 2018 г.

​Some found some important life wisdom in certain moments of this game.

find a person who defence you like Irans players defence their gate #IRASPA 😎🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/umcsLNO4dc — faz (@vvphaz) 20 июня 2018 г.

​And yes, we still don't know what Milad Mohammadi's roll was all about.

​Don't worry, Milad, you're not the only one who failed a somersault throw-in.