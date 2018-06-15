Ramadan No Excuse for Uruguay World Cup Defeat - Egypt Head Coach

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Ramadan cannot be an excuse for Egypt's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in their first 2018 FIFA World Cup match, the team's head coach Hector Cuper said on Friday.

"Ramadan is Ramadan and it's a sensitive topic. During the preparation we tried to do everything that was necessary. I personally think that Egyptian players are used to that [fasting], so it won't be an excuse for, say, today's match," Cuper said at a press conference.

Ramadan, which lasted from May 16 and to June 14 this year, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting from dawn until sunset.

Meanwhile, Egypt midfielder Mahmoud Hassan said that Egypt will aim to win their final two group games against Russia and Saudi Arabia after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup match.

"The match was hard, but we can't be pleased with the way we played and looked. Of course, we we are not happy about the result. Now we need to take a step forward and try to win the next two matches. We will focus on that," Hassan told journalists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 Russian cities.

Egypt will next play Russia on Tuesday and Saudi Arabia on June 25 in their remaining two Group A matches.