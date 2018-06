Uruguay has gained victory over Egypt in the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, which was held in Ekaterinburg.

Fans are leaving the stadium in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after the second match in Group A between Uruguay and Egypt, which resulted in 1-0 victory of the Latin American nation's team.

READ MORE: Defender Gimenez Heads Home Late Winner to Give Uruguay 1-0 Victory Over Egypt

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.