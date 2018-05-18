Ekaterinburg Arena, the Stadium That Unites Russia and the USSR (VIDEO)

The Ekaterinburg Arena is located in the heart of the city of Yekaterinburg. Sputnik presents all the greatness of the stadium in which the architectures of Russia and the Soviet Union merge.

The stadium is a perfect example of the neoclassical architecture of the Stalin era. It could be described as a mixture of imperial style and eclecticism. In their tireless effort to preserve the original appearance, the architects placed a new space within the old façade.

The first World Cup in Russia will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.