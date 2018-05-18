Ekaterinburg Arena, the Stadium That Unites Russia and the USSR (VIDEO)

The stadium is a perfect example of the neoclassical architecture of the Stalin era. It could be described as a mixture of imperial style and eclecticism. In their tireless effort to preserve the original appearance, the architects placed a new space within the old façade.
The first World Cup in Russia will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.
