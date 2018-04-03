Yekaterinburg Arena 95% Ready for FIFA World Cup - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The Yekaterinburg Arena stadium is 95 percent ready for the games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will kick off in mid-June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

The arena underwent reconstruction ahead of the World Cup and hosted its first game between the Russian Premier League clubs Ural Yekaterinburg and Rubin Kazan on April 1.

“According to the estimates received both from representatives of the organizing committee and the fans… the stadium is about 95 percent ready. The other 5 percent depends on either the weather conditions — and I hope there will be no snow in summer — or on some organizational issues that can be easily solved within the remaining time,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

The official stated that all remaining issues, such as catering, garbage collection, and installation of garbage bins, are being seen to and will be resolved before the next game, to be held on the arena on April 15 between Ural and Spartak Moscow.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held in a total of 11 cities, including Yekaterinburg.