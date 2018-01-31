Yekaterinburg to Get Mobile Consulate for Latin American Fans During World Cup

Yekaterinburg, one of the 11 Russian cities participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will get its own mobile Mexican Consulate serving Latin American fans, the press attaché for the Mexican Embassy in Russia has confirmed.

"We will open a mobile consulate in Yekaterinburg, which will work ahead of, during and after the Mexican team's match here," press attaché Nayeli Secena said, speaking to Russian media.

"We are still in the process of determining its location and composition, but the fact remains that the Embassy will be present in Yekaterinburg to guide and support the Mexican fans who need it," she added.

The attaché also pointed out that the mobile consulate will be able to support the holders of not only Mexican passports, but those of other Latin American fans as well.

Secena estimated that based on previous World Cup events, and the number of fans who visited Russia for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, some 20,000-25,000 Mexicans should come to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Mexico will face off against Sweden on June 27 at Yekaterinburg's Central Stadium. Other Latin American countries playing at the stadium include Uruguay (which plays Egypt on June 15), and Peru (which faces off against France on June 21).