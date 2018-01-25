Lastochka Train to Take FIFA Guests From Airport to Downtown Yekaterinburg

Modernized railway platforms and lifts installed to facilitate the transportation of mobility-impaired passengers are just a few measures that have been taken by Yekaterinburg's transport authorities ahead of the upcoming football championship.

The express train Lastochka will take FIFA 2018 guests in Yekaterinburg to the city's airport terminal or the railway station, the Sverdlovsk railway press service was quoted as saying.

The 2018 FIFA is due to kick off on June 14, 2018. A total of 11 Russian cities will host the championship — Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.

