Lastochka Train to Take FIFA Guests From Airport to Downtown Yekaterinburg

The express train Lastochka will take FIFA 2018 guests in Yekaterinburg to the city's airport terminal or the railway station, the Sverdlovsk railway press service was quoted as saying.
The 2018 FIFA is due to kick off on June 14, 2018. A total of 11 Russian cities will host the championship — Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.
