Register
00:04 GMT +320 January 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup official logo

Simple and Fast: Car Sharing Service to Launch in Yekaterinburg

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
Yekaterinburg
Get short URL
0 0 0

By the end of January "Delimobil," a car sharing service, will be launched in Yekaterinburg. Brand new Hyundai Solaris are currently being supplied to the capital of the Urals.

The general director of the car sharing company Leonid Sysoev told Znak.com that there will be 50 cars at the initial stage, with the number then rising up to 100 vehicles.

Currently, the company "Delimobile" is represented in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa and Nizhny Novgorod.

Representatives of the company noted that when choosing cities to launch the service, they look at the number of people residing in the city, public transportation stops, the presence of a metro and areas of the cities that are not well connected by public transport. 

The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad
© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
Football Stadium in Kaliningrad is Ready for FIFA World Cup 2018
In addition, Delimobile is giving preference to those cities where this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2018 will be played. 

Yekaterinburg will host four matches of the World Cup.

The service will allow a registered user to activate his mobile app and see where the nearest cars are located on a map. The user can then drive the car and leave it wherever he wants in the city, by pressing deactivate journey on the app.

The car then becomes available for the next customer, who can then pick it up there. The fee, already includes insurance and gasoline, is debited from the bank card. 

In Moscow there are already several similar car companies, their services are quite popular and in some cases, more affordable than taxis.

Related:

Football Stadium in Kaliningrad is Ready for FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA May Hire Independent Investigator to Probe Doping in Russia - Lawyer
Host City Press Center Hotline for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Opened
Mad Max-Style: 2018 FIFA World Cup Trailer Emerges on Twitter
Russia Approves Visa-Free Entry for Spectators During FIFA World Cup 2018
Tags:
car sharing, transport, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Yekaterinburg
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok