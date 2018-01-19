Simple and Fast: Car Sharing Service to Launch in Yekaterinburg

By the end of January "Delimobil," a car sharing service, will be launched in Yekaterinburg. Brand new Hyundai Solaris are currently being supplied to the capital of the Urals.

The general director of the car sharing company Leonid Sysoev told Znak.com that there will be 50 cars at the initial stage, with the number then rising up to 100 vehicles.

Currently, the company "Delimobile" is represented in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa and Nizhny Novgorod.

Representatives of the company noted that when choosing cities to launch the service, they look at the number of people residing in the city, public transportation stops, the presence of a metro and areas of the cities that are not well connected by public transport.

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Football Stadium in Kaliningrad is Ready for FIFA World Cup 2018

In addition, Delimobile is giving preference to those cities where this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2018 will be played.

Yekaterinburg will host four matches of the World Cup.

The service will allow a registered user to activate his mobile app and see where the nearest cars are located on a map. The user can then drive the car and leave it wherever he wants in the city, by pressing deactivate journey on the app.

The car then becomes available for the next customer, who can then pick it up there. The fee, already includes insurance and gasoline, is debited from the bank card.

In Moscow there are already several similar car companies, their services are quite popular and in some cases, more affordable than taxis.