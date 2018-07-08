Twitter Suggests England Goalkeeper Can Save From Brexit, Trump in Fun Flashmob

England team fans have started an incredible new trend on Twitter following England’s 2-0 victory over Sweden on Friday, as Jordan Pickford showed some world-class handling and perfect judgment.

Twitter users have rushed to the social network to brainstorm things the English goalkeeper “could save,” under a corresponding hashtag, thereby eulogizing the man-of-the-match.

The options arrived in abundance – anything from Simon’s car on sitcom The Inbetweeners to the whales, the Titanic and the world.

#PickfordCouldSave The titanic from sinking by leaping through time and pawing the boat away from the iceberg at the last second. — DPH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿WC2018🇷🇺 (@PoeticJustice23) 7 июля 2018 г.

The Titanic is one of those things #PickfordCouldSave — Capital D (@bishop_klutch) 7 июля 2018 г.

The Titanic is one of those things #PickfordCouldSave — Capital D (@bishop_klutch) 7 июля 2018 г.

Pickford could save the whales #Pickfordcouldsave — Bryan (@Sootygirl4) 7 июля 2018 г.

One user claimed tongue-in-cheek that the young goalkeeper is even capable of keeping one’s sanity by successfully assembling an IKEA item, thereby referring to Pickford’s teammate’s, Harry Maguire’s furniture issue and hence his determination to take vengeance on the Swedes:

Another one lugged in Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s shotgun suicide:

Jordan Pickford could have saved EVERY piece of buckshot that went into Kurt Cobain. #PickfordCouldSave — Emilio Andres Leal Kirtley (@Emilioreo) 7 июля 2018 г.

One of the extraordinary options is saving the world from “Trump and Putin:”

….but most naturally, Pickford could be the one to save “England from Brexit,” one politically inclined user concluded.

England will face Croatia in a World Cup semifinal in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday, July 11.



