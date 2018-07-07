Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
World Cup: England vs Sweden quarterfinals match

Italy's Sexy 'Lucky Bum' Vows to Head for Russia to Cheer England in Semi-Final

© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
World Cup 2018 Russia
She has shared her friend's, Jesse Lingard's, praise of Russia and his most "amazing" stay there during the intense World Cup month.

Model and big football enthusiast Laura Bragato has made a promise to jet out to Russia to root for England and her close friend Jesse Lingard at a semi-final on Wednesday, according to The Daily Star

The condition is that England beat the Swedes; given the outcome of Saturday’s match, in which The Three Lions thrashed Sweden 2-0, Bragato, who boasts a 450,000-strong crowd of followers on Instagram and is billed Italy's "sexy face of football," will apparently have to deliver on her vow. She notably earlier claimed that her backside can influence games, referring to it as her “lucky bum.”

England's players celebrate team's 0-2 victory at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
England Capable of Winning 2018 FIFA World Cup - Sweden Head Coach

Speaking to the UK newspaper, she stressed that she would like to see the game with her own eyes, cheering her favorite team in the stands; however, she is uncertain about if she will be permitted to see her friend Jesse. She went on to say that she has been in touch with Lingard during his World Cup team’s stay in Russia, where he netted an excellent goal against Panama in, thereby contributing to England’s dazzling 6-1 glory. 

Prova costume superata? @effek 😝 #body #bodygoals #bikini #beachwear #summer

Публикация от LAURA BRAGATO (@laurabragato) 3 Май 2018 в 5:44 PDT

@iam_bikini penso che non avrebbe senso fare un tuffo immenso se non ci sei tu a nuotare…

Публикация от LAURA BRAGATO (@laurabragato) 2 Июл 2018 в 11:07 PDT

She claims, her friend’s emotions about Russia are most positive:

"Jesse told me he is enjoying the Russia World Cup, and that everything there is amazing," Bragato noted, adding she will come to Russia “to be soon posing” with Lingard’s England shirt. 

England will play the winner in Saturday’s bout between Russia and Croatia on Wednesday, in a semi-final.

