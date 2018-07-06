Formula One Champion Vows to Visit FIFA World Cup if England Gets to the Finals

Four-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton will go to Russia for the FIFA World Cup if England makes it to the final, UK media reported on Thursday.

"[The final] is next Sunday and I've booked that day off, kept it free, because I want to be in Russia that day supporting them! I've booked my ticket — I'm ready to go," Hamilton said as quoted by the Sky Sports website.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov 2018 FIFA World Cup, England - Colombia, Round of 16

© Sputnik / Gregory Sysoev Three Lions Striker Harry Kane Equals Long-Held England Record

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after their last 16 match ended 1-1 following extra time on Tuesday. The team will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals in Samara on Saturday.

"The passion is crazy for everyone that's watching their country play. It's like it's in your DNA — it's crazy, and it's so exciting," Hamilton added.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.