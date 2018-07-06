FIFA Fines Croatia for Violating World Cup Marketing, Media Policy

According to the press service, Croatia team members demonstrated unapproved beverage products during their round of 16 match against Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.
The Disciplinary Committee also issued a warning to HNS for violating FIFA outfitting rules as goalkeeper Danijel Subasic showed a personal photo after Croatia's 3-2 win on penalties over Denmark.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
