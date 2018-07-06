FIFA Fines Croatia for Violating World Cup Marketing, Media Policy

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee fined the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) over $70,000 (70,000 Swiss francs) for violating media and marketing rules at the World Cup in Russia, the FIFA press service said on Thursday.

According to the press service, Croatia team members demonstrated unapproved beverage products during their round of 16 match against Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov 2018 FIFA World Cup Croatia - Denmark, Round of 16

The Disciplinary Committee also issued a warning to HNS for violating FIFA outfitting rules as goalkeeper Danijel Subasic showed a personal photo after Croatia's 3-2 win on penalties over Denmark.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.