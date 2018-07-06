Qatar Mulling Adoption of Russia's FIFA World Cup FAN IDs

"There are many moments that we can adopt: FAN IDs, security services' work, the way all the services cooperate. I think that not only we will learn from Russia after this World Cup, the whole world will adopt this experience of hosting the World Cup. Russia set standards that are higher than any standards that have been set previously," Al Thawadi said.
Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18, 2022.
The ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup began in Russia on June 14. Twelve stadiums in 11 cities are hosting the tournament's games.
A poll conducted by Ipsos MORI and published on June 7 showed that 73 percent of 12,000 people who took part in a global survey were happy with Russia being the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
