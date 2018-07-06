Qatar Mulling Adoption of Russia's FIFA World Cup FAN IDs

Head of the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee Hassan Al Thawadi told Sputnik on Thursday that Qatar could adopt Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup experience and implement FAN IDs.

"There are many moments that we can adopt: FAN IDs, security services' work, the way all the services cooperate. I think that not only we will learn from Russia after this World Cup, the whole world will adopt this experience of hosting the World Cup. Russia set standards that are higher than any standards that have been set previously," Al Thawadi said.

A FAN ID is a personalized document which is obligatory for everyone who has a ticket to any of the games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. It provides holders with a visa-free entry to Russia during the World Cup, with fans being able to enter the country ten days before the first match and stay until ten days after the last game.

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup began in Russia on June 14. Twelve stadiums in 11 cities are hosting the tournament's games.

A poll conducted by Ipsos MORI and published on June 7 showed that 73 percent of 12,000 people who took part in a global survey were happy with Russia being the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.