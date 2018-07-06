Register
01:28 GMT +306 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Julia Ivanova, FIFA 2018 World Cup volunteer From the United States

Real Russia VS Myths: US Volunteer’s Impressions of 2018 FIFA World Cup

© Sputnik /
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
0 0 0

Julia Ivanova, a US volunteer, speaks fluent Russian. She was born in Cyprus and spent several years in Moscow before later moving to the US. She lives in California and goes to college in Michigan. During the World Cup, she’s volunteering at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

Julia shared her impressions of the tournament and her plans for the future with the “Year of Volunteering” project. Julia likes football. She used to play soccer but an injury made her stop playing sports. However, she can still be a fan. From an early age, Julia has liked helping people, so when in February 2018 her college announced they would recruit volunteers for the FIFA World Cup in Russia, she immediately filed an application, despite not having much volunteering experience.

Julia Ivanova, FIFA 2018 World Cup volunteer From the United States
© Sputnik /
Julia Ivanova, FIFA 2018 World Cup volunteer From the United States

“Russia, football, this whole event – I just had to come. There were about 40 applicants but only 5 were selected, in early March I learned I was one of them,” Julia says. Julia studies sports management so the trip to Russia allowed her to gain some work experience.

Volunteers Have to Act Quickly and Accordingly.

The girl’s schedule isn’t fixed; there’s always someone in the street to ask her for directions or where printing stations are, there are various questions she’s being asked.

“At the Spartak stadium I work with volunteers – make sure everyone’s ready for the day, that everyone’s got their uniforms, and knows their schedules and tasks. Three to four hours before the match while fans are entering the stadium, the volunteers are in the street guiding them; and our job is to make sure no volunteer is on the field when the match starts,” Julia says.

Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sysoyev
Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
23
Regarding the Cup organization, the girl says it’s great and everything’s under control. Even if something unexpected happens, volunteers tend to manage it; the fact that they can act quickly is great. "Managers have a lot to do here – as our team’s international, we have to help people deal with language problems, keep spirits up; we have to act accordingly."

“At the first match there were people to carry the flags but they had their luggage with them, so not only did we have to accredit them but we had to keep their luggage, about 200 bags, and then give it back and not get into a muddle,” Julia says.

The World Cup Is a Lot of Fun

After Spartak hosted its last match, Julia was offered the opportunity to work at Luzhniki Stadium but she refused. She wants to enjoy Moscow and catch up with her friends. She says she’d like to visit her relatives in Murmansk but it’s a long way, and there’s even no time to visit St. Petersburg.

“I’ll go there next time. This time I’ll be a tourist and a fan, I’ll support Russia though my favorite team is Germany,” Julia admits.

England fans vs Russian fans tournament in the Red Square in Moscow
© Sputnik / Maud Start
What's All This About the Russia and England Fans Getting Friendly in Red Square? (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Julia visited Moscow 11 years ago and didn’t really like it. This time, it's a different story. “I’ve already told all my friends to save money for visiting Moscow” – she laughs.

According to Julia, for many World Cup visitors, Russia turned out nothing like they had expected. There’s no aggression, every city’s really festive, and different fans get along well and congratulate each other on their teams’ victories.

One of Julia’s Mexican friends came to watch the Mexico-Germany match and was really surprised to see a different Russia from what they hear from the media. He now wants to come here again and spend more time in the country.

A fan waits for the start of the World Cup Group G soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, June 18, 2018.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
How England Fans Have Fun in Russia
Julia also decided to stay in Russia a little longer – she switched her flight to spend one more week with her friends and Samara volunteers that have come to Moscow.

Julia’s first volunteering experience was so much fun that she's decided to volunteer for the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.
“I thought it would be interesting and fun but I didn’t expect it to be that great. Volunteering was my choice, I like doing it – I’m helping people. That’s great!”

Related:

76% of People Think the 2018 FIFA World Cup is the Best Ever – Here's Why
Maradona Apologizes to FIFA for Calling England Win 'Monumental Theft'
Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
Ex-Germany Striker Kuranyi Predicts Russia to Beat Croatia in FIFA World Cup
Labour Party Proposes Public Holiday if England Wins 2018 FIFA World Cup
Tags:
fans, motivation, assistance, stadium, tournament, football, volunteer, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Julia Ivanova, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse