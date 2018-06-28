Russian National Team Holds Training Ahead of Game With Spain (VIDEO)

Russia will face Spain on July 1, on Sunday, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Thr Russian squad on Wednesday holds training in the run-up to the match after both teams managed to make it out of the group stage of the championship.

Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the World Cup opener and went on to beat Egypt 3-1, but lost 3-0 to Uruguay in the final group stage much, finishing second in Group A and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.