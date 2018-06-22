Register
16:15 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Cristiano Ronaldo poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Ronaldo, in London, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015

World Cup Romance: Ronaldo Lookalikes Chick Magnet on Russia-Made Dating Site

© AP Photo / Joel Ryan/Invision
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
0 01

The World Cup can apparently boast all the drama of a Hollywood hit – tears, heartbreak and even romance.

International dating service Badoo has come up with a short list of footballers, whose doppelgangers women most frequently look for on the application, exploiting the respective feature. Award-winning Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, closely followed by no less renowned Fyodor Smolov and Lionel Messi. The fourth spot is taken by another heartthrob, Sergio Ramos, with Roman Zobnin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and France’s striker Olivier Giroud trailing just behind.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Germany's Timo Werner reacts after a missed chance to score
© REUTERS / Carl Recine
Never Mind Man-Marking, Mexico's World Cup Defender is on Blacklist in US

In terms of the amount of iconic footballer lookalikes featured on the Badoo application, Russia’s Spartak midfielder Roman Zobnin and Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson lead the charge, with both having 1,309 doppelgangers on Badoo. Russian striker Fyodor Smolov closely follows the leaders with his 1,306 clones. Meanwhile, Portuguese star Ronaldo boasts the fewest doppelgangers (1,169) among Badoo’s football titans.

Fancy finding a "lookalike"?

The so-called “Lookalike” feature became available to the social network’s users last year, as an innovative computer vision mechanism exploited in the application made it possible to globally search for people with similar looks. The algorithm is fairly simple: users type in the name of a celebrity (for instance of a favorite football player) or pick one from an automated list suggested by the system. The same applies to searching for users’ friends’ lookalikes among those registered on Badoo.

In this Sunday, May 22, 2016 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate after winning the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco, File
Messi's Wife Mocked After Argentina's Bitter Defeat By Croatia at World Cup

Badoo is a major international social network, developed by Russian entrepreneur Andrei Andreev in 2006. It now boasts nearly 380 million registered users around the world, which surpasses the US population. 

As the championship is in full swing for the first time on Russian soil, stats suggest that not only men are fully into the high-profile sporting event, but women too: 43 percent of the fair sex aged 18-30 eagerly watch matches and follow updates on their favorite players.

A week before the World Cup kickoff, Badoo analysts recorded a 16.7 percent spike in daily registrations in Russia. The figure suggests that users are increasingly poised to meet new people despite the tight schedule of events and matches. Badoo has also identified a rise in the number of people using the doppelganger search function, which enables them to find top celebrity lookalikes among the platform’s users.

READ MORE: Brazil Boss Tite Refuses to Sacrifice Neymar's 'Genius' for Team's Good

 

Related:

'We Love Russia': Fans Thrilled About 2018 FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)
WATCH: Swiss Fans Travel Over 1,200 Miles to World Cup in Vintage Tractor
Croatia Overwhelms Argentina 3-0 in a Key Group Game at FIFA World Cup
FIFA Backs Referee Accused of Asking for Ronaldo's Shirt During World Cup Match
World Cup Fans Risk Jobs Duping Women in Russia Into Chanting 'Sexist' Abuses
Tags:
lookalikes, romance, dating, doppelganger, football fans, championship, football, World Cup 2018, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse